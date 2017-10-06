Kelela

New Music Round-Up: Kelela, Charlie Puth, P!nk and More...

AJ Tracey, Maroon 5 and Shakka are also back with new tunes...

Friday, October 6, 2017 - 12:46

Singles

Charlie Puth – 'How Long'

How Long

'Attention' proved that Charlie is more than capable of dark pop excellence and 'How Long' suggests that there's more where it came from. Fingers snaps, throbbing production and a brilliant vocal make 'How Long' one of Charlie's best songs to date.

P!nk – 'Whatever You Want'

Whatever You Want

Three songs in and it looks like Beautiful Trauma could be one of P!nk’s best albums to date. 'Whatever You Want' is a classic P!nk anthem jam-packed with emotion and a gorgeous melody. Hopefully this one will get the single treatment at some point.

Sam Smith – 'Pray'

Pray

The second teaser from Sam’s new album is another gorgeous gospel inspired anthem.

Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels - ‘Help Me Out’

Help Me Out

Julia Michaels lends her multi-platinum vocals and writing skills to Maroon 5’s latest bop.

Kamille - ‘Body (Ft. Avelino)'

Body

The writer behind some of Little Mix's biggest hits looks set for solo success with a superb debut.

Shakka - ‘Heart the Weekend’

Heart The Weekend

Shakka eyes mainstream success with an undeniable banger.

Grace Vanderwall - 'Escape My Mind'

Escape My Mind

A perfect pop song by a promising new popstar.

Chris & Kem - 'Little Bit Leave It'

Little Bit Leave It

From Love Island to Number 1 on UK iTunes, it looks like Chris & Kem have a hit on their hands.

Albums

Kelela – Take Me Apart

Take Me Apart

On first listen it's clear that Take Me Apart is one of the albums of the year. Having won alternative R&B fans over with her first mixtape and debut EP, Take Me Apart sees Kelela embrace catchy pop hooks without losing grip of her remarkable sound.

AJ Tracey – Secure the Bag!

Secure The Bag!

AJ Tracey has wowed us with his inimitable flow ever since he debuted and Secure the Bag! proves why.

Gwen Stefani - You Make It Feel Like Christmas

You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Get in the Christmas spirit early with Gwen’s new yuletide classic.

Giggs – 'Linguo (Ft. Donae’o)'

Wamp 2 Dem

One of Britain’s finest rappers proves himself ready for international success with a flawless full-length.

JP Cooper - Raised Under Grey Skies

Raised Under Grey Skies

JP Cooper amazes us with a soulful album worthy of his standout hit 'September Song'.

Gabrielle Aplin - Avalon - EP

Avalon

The ‘Please Don’t Say You Love Me’ singer embraces pop on her new EP and the results are stunning.

Words: Sam Prance

