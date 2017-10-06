New Music Round-Up: Kelela, Charlie Puth, P!nk and More...

Singles

Charlie Puth – 'How Long'

'Attention' proved that Charlie is more than capable of dark pop excellence and 'How Long' suggests that there's more where it came from. Fingers snaps, throbbing production and a brilliant vocal make 'How Long' one of Charlie's best songs to date.

P!nk – 'Whatever You Want'

Three songs in and it looks like Beautiful Trauma could be one of P!nk’s best albums to date. 'Whatever You Want' is a classic P!nk anthem jam-packed with emotion and a gorgeous melody. Hopefully this one will get the single treatment at some point.

Sam Smith – 'Pray'

The second teaser from Sam’s new album is another gorgeous gospel inspired anthem.

Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels - ‘Help Me Out’

Julia Michaels lends her multi-platinum vocals and writing skills to Maroon 5’s latest bop.

Kamille - ‘Body (Ft. Avelino)'

The writer behind some of Little Mix's biggest hits looks set for solo success with a superb debut.

Shakka - ‘Heart the Weekend’

Shakka eyes mainstream success with an undeniable banger.

Grace Vanderwall - 'Escape My Mind'

A perfect pop song by a promising new popstar.

Chris & Kem - 'Little Bit Leave It'

From Love Island to Number 1 on UK iTunes, it looks like Chris & Kem have a hit on their hands.

Albums

Kelela – Take Me Apart

On first listen it's clear that Take Me Apart is one of the albums of the year. Having won alternative R&B fans over with her first mixtape and debut EP, Take Me Apart sees Kelela embrace catchy pop hooks without losing grip of her remarkable sound.

AJ Tracey – Secure the Bag!

AJ Tracey has wowed us with his inimitable flow ever since he debuted and Secure the Bag! proves why.

Gwen Stefani - You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Get in the Christmas spirit early with Gwen’s new yuletide classic.

Giggs – 'Linguo (Ft. Donae’o)'

One of Britain’s finest rappers proves himself ready for international success with a flawless full-length.

JP Cooper - Raised Under Grey Skies

JP Cooper amazes us with a soulful album worthy of his standout hit 'September Song'.

Gabrielle Aplin - Avalon - EP

The ‘Please Don’t Say You Love Me’ singer embraces pop on her new EP and the results are stunning.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.