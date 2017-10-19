Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song
The 'Love So Soft' singer brings the soul on the title track of her new album...
Kelly Clarkson is bringing the fire with her new album!
The pop icon made a spectacular return last month with the incredible single 'Love So Soft' and she's sharing more of the magic today, releasing 'Meaning Of Life'.
The snappy, soulful love song is the title track of her upcoming eighth studio album, which will finally drop next week.
Walking towards the airport
Leaving us all in your past
I traveled fifteen hundred miles to see you
Begged you to want me
But you didn't want to
But piece by piece, he collected me
Up off the ground where you abandoned things
And piece by piece, he filled the holes
That you burned in me at six years old
And no, he never walks away
He never asks for money
He takes care of me
He loves me
Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father could stay
And all of your words fall flat
I made something of myself
And now you wanna come back
But your love, it isn't free
It has to be earned
Back then I didn't have anything you needed
So I was worthless
But piece by piece, he collected me
Up off the ground where you abandoned things
And piece by piece, he filled the holes
That you burned in me at six years old
And no, he never walks away
He never asks for money
He takes care of me
'Cause he loves me
Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father could stay
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece
I fell far from the tree
I would never leave her like you left me
She will never have to wonder her worth
Because unlike you I'm gonna put her first
And no, he'll never walk away
He'll never break her heart
He'll take care of things
He'll love her
Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father should be great
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece.
Known for her jaw-dropping vocals, Kelly proves her powerhouse status - as always - with her effortless performance on the song, a tribute to her husband and their marriage.
"'Cause when you kiss me I know who I am," she belts out before a stunning choir ushers in the middle eight that draws the song to a gorgeous climax.
Meaning Of Life - the album - is out next Friday, almost three years after her last full-length album Piece By Piece and her first since switching record labels.
Since winning the first season of American Idol back in 2002, Kelly was tied into a multi-album deal with RCA Records that was rather tumultuous.
Now signed to Atlantic Records, Kelly has said that Meaning Of Life is the album that she was born to make - and we are loving the sound of it!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH KELLY CLARKSON'S 'CATCH MY BREATH' VIDEO BELOW
Distance was a friend of mine
Catching breath in a web of lies
I've spent most of my life
Riding waves, playing acrobat
Shadowboxing the other half
Learning how to react
I've spent most of my time
Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right
Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now
Addicted to the love i found
Heavy heart, now a weightless cloud
Making time for the ones that count
I'll spend the rest of my time
Laughing hard with the windows down
Leaving footprints all over town
Keeping faith when it comes around
I will spent the rest of my life
Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right
Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now
You helped me see
The beauty in everything
Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right
Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right
(catch my breath)
Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now
(it's all so simple now)
Catching my breath, letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right
Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now