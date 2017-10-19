Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song

Kelly Clarkson is bringing the fire with her new album!

The pop icon made a spectacular return last month with the incredible single 'Love So Soft' and she's sharing more of the magic today, releasing 'Meaning Of Life'.

The snappy, soulful love song is the title track of her upcoming eighth studio album, which will finally drop next week.

View the lyrics And all I remember is your back

Walking towards the airport

Leaving us all in your past

I traveled fifteen hundred miles to see you

Begged you to want me

But you didn't want to



But piece by piece, he collected me

Up off the ground where you abandoned things

And piece by piece, he filled the holes

That you burned in me at six years old



And no, he never walks away

He never asks for money

He takes care of me

He loves me



Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and a father could stay



And all of your words fall flat

I made something of myself

And now you wanna come back

But your love, it isn't free

It has to be earned

Back then I didn't have anything you needed

So I was worthless



But piece by piece, he collected me

Up off the ground where you abandoned things

And piece by piece, he filled the holes

That you burned in me at six years old



And no, he never walks away

He never asks for money

He takes care of me

'Cause he loves me



Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and a father could stay



Piece by piece...

Piece by piece...

Piece by piece...

Piece by piece...

Piece by piece...

Piece by piece...



Piece by piece

I fell far from the tree

I would never leave her like you left me

She will never have to wonder her worth

Because unlike you I'm gonna put her first

And no, he'll never walk away

He'll never break her heart

He'll take care of things

He'll love her

Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and a father should be great

Piece by piece...

Piece by piece...

Writer(s): Gregory Kurstin, Kelly Clarkson

Known for her jaw-dropping vocals, Kelly proves her powerhouse status - as always - with her effortless performance on the song, a tribute to her husband and their marriage.

"'Cause when you kiss me I know who I am," she belts out before a stunning choir ushers in the middle eight that draws the song to a gorgeous climax.

Meaning Of Life - the album - is out next Friday, almost three years after her last full-length album Piece By Piece and her first since switching record labels.

Since winning the first season of American Idol back in 2002, Kelly was tied into a multi-album deal with RCA Records that was rather tumultuous.

Now signed to Atlantic Records, Kelly has said that Meaning Of Life is the album that she was born to make - and we are loving the sound of it!

