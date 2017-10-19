Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song

The 'Love So Soft' singer brings the soul on the title track of her new album...

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 15:43

Kelly Clarkson is bringing the fire with her new album!

The pop icon made a spectacular return last month with the incredible single 'Love So Soft' and she's sharing more of the magic today, releasing 'Meaning Of Life'.

The snappy, soulful love song is the title track of her upcoming eighth studio album, which will finally drop next week.

View the lyrics
And all I remember is your back
Walking towards the airport
Leaving us all in your past
I traveled fifteen hundred miles to see you
Begged you to want me
But you didn't want to

But piece by piece, he collected me
Up off the ground where you abandoned things
And piece by piece, he filled the holes
That you burned in me at six years old

And no, he never walks away
He never asks for money
He takes care of me
He loves me

Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father could stay

And all of your words fall flat
I made something of myself
And now you wanna come back
But your love, it isn't free
It has to be earned
Back then I didn't have anything you needed
So I was worthless

But piece by piece, he collected me
Up off the ground where you abandoned things
And piece by piece, he filled the holes
That you burned in me at six years old

And no, he never walks away
He never asks for money
He takes care of me
'Cause he loves me

Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father could stay

Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...

Piece by piece
I fell far from the tree
I would never leave her like you left me
She will never have to wonder her worth
Because unlike you I'm gonna put her first
And no, he'll never walk away
He'll never break her heart
He'll take care of things
He'll love her
Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father should be great
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece.
Writer(s): Gregory Kurstin, Kelly Clarkson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Known for her jaw-dropping vocals, Kelly proves her powerhouse status - as always - with her effortless performance on the song, a tribute to her husband and their marriage.

"'Cause when you kiss me I know who I am," she belts out before a stunning choir ushers in the middle eight that draws the song to a gorgeous climax.

Meaning Of Life - the album - is out next Friday, almost three years after her last full-length album Piece By Piece and her first since switching record labels.

[Getty]

Since winning the first season of American Idol back in 2002, Kelly was tied into a multi-album deal with RCA Records that was rather tumultuous.

Now signed to Atlantic Records, Kelly has said that Meaning Of Life is the album that she was born to make - and we are loving the sound of it!

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life [Official Audio]

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH KELLY CLARKSON'S 'CATCH MY BREATH' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I don't wanna be left behind
Distance was a friend of mine
Catching breath in a web of lies
I've spent most of my life
Riding waves, playing acrobat
Shadowboxing the other half
Learning how to react
I've spent most of my time

Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right

Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now

Addicted to the love i found
Heavy heart, now a weightless cloud
Making time for the ones that count
I'll spend the rest of my time
Laughing hard with the windows down
Leaving footprints all over town
Keeping faith when it comes around
I will spent the rest of my life

Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right

Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now

You helped me see
The beauty in everything

Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right

Catching my breath, Letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right
(catch my breath)

Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now
(it's all so simple now)

Catching my breath, letting it go,
Turning my cheek, For the sake of this show
Now that you know, this is my life,
I won't be told what's supposed to be right

Catch my breath,
No one can hold me back,
I ain't got time for that
Catch my breath,
Won't let them let me down,
It's all so simple now
Writer(s): Kelly Clarkson, Jason Halbert, Eric Olson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Taylor Swift performing The 1989 World Tour

Taylor Swift Teases New Single 'Gorgeous' Featuring A Singing Baby

Tiffany Watson, Kylie Jenner, Marnie Simpson selfies

18 Of The Raunchiest Celebrities On Instagram

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Shawn Mendes Announces MTV Unplugged Album Ahead Of EMAs Performance

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Kelly Clarkson performing on The TODAY Show In New York

Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Trolling Is The Worst Thing About Being Famous: 'We've All Got Feelings' - EXCLUSIVE

Pale Waves

Get to Know: Pale Waves

Zara Larsson attends Teen Choice Awards 2017

Zara Larsson's 'So Good' Album Just Went Gold

WhatsApp launch feature enabling users to share their location with friends

WhatsApp Launch Feature Enabling Users To Share Their Location With Friends

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 1 Need To Be Seen RN!

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera Spark Collaboration Rumours

Rihanna hosts a pep rally to celebrate the launch of the AW17 FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdales on 59th Street on October 13, 2017 in New York City

Rihanna's Songwriter Says Her New Album Is "Absolutely Insane"

Bobby Norris, Louise Thompson and Kylie Jenner selfies

11 Celebrities Whose Plastic Surgery Shocked Their Fans To The Core

just tattoo of us ep4.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

It’s Spirit Day! Here’s How You Can Support The Cause

Rita Ora Will Host the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

The 2017 MTV EMA Ticket Ballot Is Now Open!

Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna's Split: Everything We Know So Far

More From Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson performing on The TODAY Show In New York

Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song

Music

Kelly Clarkson Reveals All About Music Industry Nightmares in New Interview

ZAYN Ft. Sia - Dusk Till Dawn - Music Video
Music

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Kelly Clarkson, Megan McKenna and More...

Kelly Clarkson Is Back With Two HUGE New Singles 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'

Music

Kelly Clarkson's New Single 'Love So Soft' Is Out This Week

Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson Claims She Was ‘Blackmailed’ Into Working With Dr. Luke Amid Kesha Battle

Kelly Clarkson

Piece By Piece

Kelly Clarkson Has Been Forced To Cancel Her Tour And We're Totes Emosh

Kelly Clarkson Cancels Six September Tour Dates

Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson Makes A Huge Baby Related Announcement & Sings Tinder Profiles, Not At The Same Time

Selena Gomez To 'Bare Her Soul' On New Album... Anyone Else Think Justin Bieber Should Be Worried?

Kelly Clarkson

Invincible

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

sophie charlotte and holly to return to gerodie shore.jpg

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Wants Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan To Return For Series 16 – EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

One Direction's Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Totally Fangirled Over Each Other

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner
Celebrity

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Kendall Jenner Gets Seriously Cheeky In This High-Legged Swimsuit

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Fans Are Calling James Tindale’s Return To Geordie Shore The ‘Best Moment In The Show’s History’

Khalid

Khalid Tries Out British Slanguage and It's Hysterical