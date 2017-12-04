Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Says 'Medicine' Will Probably Be Her Next Single

The pop superstar is already thinking of the next 'Meaning Of Life' song...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 15:00

Kelly Clarkson is eyeing up 'Medicine' to be a single.

The pop icon released her incredible eighth album Meaning Of Life in October, with 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You' as a double single, and she's wanting to keep the tempo up for its next release.

While performing at Mix 94.1's Not So Silent Night concert in Las Vegas at the weekend, she told fans that 'Medicine' will "probably" be the follow-up to the funky banger 'Love So Soft'.

View the lyrics
And all I remember is your back
Walking towards the airport
Leaving us all in your past
I traveled fifteen hundred miles to see you
Begged you to want me
But you didn't want to

But piece by piece, he collected me
Up off the ground where you abandoned things
And piece by piece, he filled the holes
That you burned in me at six years old

And no, he never walks away
He never asks for money
He takes care of me
He loves me

Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father could stay

And all of your words fall flat
I made something of myself
And now you wanna come back
But your love, it isn't free
It has to be earned
Back then I didn't have anything you needed
So I was worthless

But piece by piece, he collected me
Up off the ground where you abandoned things
And piece by piece, he filled the holes
That you burned in me at six years old

And no, he never walks away
He never asks for money
He takes care of me
'Cause he loves me

Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father could stay

Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...

Piece by piece
I fell far from the tree
I would never leave her like you left me
She will never have to wonder her worth
Because unlike you I'm gonna put her first
And no, he'll never walk away
He'll never break her heart
He'll take care of things
He'll love her
Piece by piece, he restored my faith
That a man can be kind and a father should be great
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece...
Piece by piece.
Writer(s): Gregory Kurstin, Kelly Clarkson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

This is great news as 'Medicine' is an immediate standout from the album: a sassy, soulful kiss-off brimming with Clarkson's personality, and she gives one hell of a vocal performance.

There are plenty of potential singles on the album but this one is arguably the most immediate and has all the ingredients of a signature Kelly Clarkson anthem.

The next single will most likely come after Christmas but it's exciting to know that the 'Breakaway' singer is already thinking ahead.

Getty Images

Kelly was honoured with the Powerhouse award at Billboard's Women In Music event last week, where she performed a stunning rendition of her LP's title track 'Meaning Of Life'.

Elsewhere, the legendary singer is featured on Spotify's new holiday album featuring Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and more, with a gorgeous performance of her Christmas original 'Christmas Eve'.

@KellyClarkson said tonight that "Medicine" will probably be the next single and I'm holding her to it.

@KellyClarkson said tonight that "Medicine" will probably be the next single and I'm holding her to it.

A post shared by BreatheHeavy.com (@breatheheavycom) on

Kelly Clarkson Performs Meaning of Life at Billboard's Women in Music 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH KELLY CLARKSON'S 'WRAPPED IN RED' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Everybody's happy
Snow is falling down
Prayers are being nicer
Miracles all around

From afar I've loved you
But never let it show
And every year another
December comes and goes

Always watching
Never reaching

(Pre-)
But this Christmas
I'm gonna risk it all
This Christmas
I'm not afraid to fall

So magical and nothing more
Than words I never said
You know it's love, you see me like
You never seen me yea
Wrapped in red (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Blue is where I've been
Green can't run to you
Silver does remind me
That mistletoe's for two

So I found a color
That only tells the truth
That paints a picture
Of how I feel for you

(Pre-)
This Christmas
I'm gonna risk it all
This Christmas
I'm not afraid to fall

So magical and nothing more
Than words I never said
You know it's love, you see me like
You never seen me yea
Wrapped in red (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Bridge)
I'll never feel you
If I don't tell you

(Pre-)
This Christmas
I'm gonna risk it all
This Christmas
I'm not afraid to fall

So magical and nothing more
Than words I never said
You know it's love, you see me like
You never seen me yea
Wrapped in red (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Wrapped in red (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Writer(s): Ashley Arrison, Aben Eubanks, Kelly Clarkson, Shane Mcanally Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Kelly Clarkson

Singer Kelly Clarkson arrives at the Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Clarkson Says 'Medicine' Will Probably Be Her Next Single
P!nk and Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson and P!nk Join Forces for Moving AMAs Duet
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson Will Be Performing at This Year's AMAs
Kelly Clarkson &amp; Jennifer Hudson
Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Praise Each Other on Twitter
New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony and More
Kelly Clarkson performing on The TODAY Show In New York
Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song
Music
Kelly Clarkson Reveals All About Music Industry Nightmares in New Interview
ZAYN Ft. Sia - Dusk Till Dawn - Music Video
Music
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Kelly Clarkson, Megan McKenna and More...
Kelly Clarkson Is Back With Two HUGE New Singles 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'
Music
Kelly Clarkson's New Single 'Love So Soft' Is Out This Week
Celebrity
Kelly Clarkson Claims She Was ‘Blackmailed’ Into Working With Dr. Luke Amid Kesha Battle
Kelly Clarkson
Piece By Piece

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project