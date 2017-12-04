Kelly Clarkson Says 'Medicine' Will Probably Be Her Next Single

Kelly Clarkson is eyeing up 'Medicine' to be a single.

The pop icon released her incredible eighth album Meaning Of Life in October, with 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You' as a double single, and she's wanting to keep the tempo up for its next release.

While performing at Mix 94.1's Not So Silent Night concert in Las Vegas at the weekend, she told fans that 'Medicine' will "probably" be the follow-up to the funky banger 'Love So Soft'.

This is great news as 'Medicine' is an immediate standout from the album: a sassy, soulful kiss-off brimming with Clarkson's personality, and she gives one hell of a vocal performance.

There are plenty of potential singles on the album but this one is arguably the most immediate and has all the ingredients of a signature Kelly Clarkson anthem.

The next single will most likely come after Christmas but it's exciting to know that the 'Breakaway' singer is already thinking ahead.

Kelly was honoured with the Powerhouse award at Billboard's Women In Music event last week, where she performed a stunning rendition of her LP's title track 'Meaning Of Life'.

Elsewhere, the legendary singer is featured on Spotify's new holiday album featuring Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and more, with a gorgeous performance of her Christmas original 'Christmas Eve'.

Words: Ross McNeilage

