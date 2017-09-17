Love Island's Kem Cetinay Has Been Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2018

In news that could literally never be described as being a little bit leave it, Kem Cetinay has confirmed that he's gearing up to pull on his skates and take part in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Kem is the third celeb revealed to be taking part in the ITV series, with Coronation Street actor Brooke Vincent and Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker also poised to take to the rink.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to the show as hosts, while skating legends Torvill and Dean will head up the judging panel alongside Jason Gardiner and another unannounced judge.

Fans of the programme will know that it was axed three years ago, with Kem revealing that he's hoping to beat out the other eleven other contestants in taking home the prize.

ITV

Speaking about his inclusion in the series, Kem said: "I still can't believe I'm going to be on Dancing on Ice! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra.

He continued: "Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I'm going to work very hard to stay on my feet! I can't wait to get my skates on."

Good vibes☺️🦁 Good vibes☺️🦁 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Kem is set to be paired up with his professional skating partner in the next few days before getting started on a rigorous training routine in time for the show's New Year return.

As for how he's feeling about the situation, the Love Island lad took to his social-media feed to post: "Dancing on ice lets ave it [❄️] [❄️] [❄️]"

Sounds like the show is 100% his type on ice.