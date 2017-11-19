Kem Cetinay

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Wants Everyone To Know He And Amber Are Still Having A LOT Of Sex

Overshare?

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 11:54

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are desperate to end rumours that their sex lives have dried up.

Indeed, Kem seems particularly annoyed that someone seems to be spreading rumours that the pair are not enjoying any love making.

Need more reality star moments in your life? Watch: The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations

Kem and Amber literally romped to victory on Love Island back in the summer - with the couple unable to resist each other and bonking away in the Spanish island villa.

But now Kem is hitting back after someone has been spreading lies about their private romance moments.

ITV2

"I don’t know where that story came from,” Kem blasted to the Daily Star on Sunday.

"I can confirm we are still having sex - and Amber has now confirmed it’s the best sex she’s ever had,” he protests.

And it’s not just lust - Kem says he wants to spend the rest of his life with Amber.

ITV

"Amber is still the girl I want to marry. At the end of the day we’ve been dating for five months so we’re not going to rush it, but Amber’s the only one for me,” he says.

Sounds like they’ll be making love for many, many, MANY more years to come.

More From Kem Cetinay

Love Island stars Kem and Amber

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Wants Everyone To Know He And Amber Are Still Having A LOT Of Sex

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Has Been Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2018

You'll Never Guess The Body Part Love Island's Chris Hughes Is Most Proud Of

Chris &amp; Kem in their debut music video for &#039;Little Bit Leave It&#039;

Love Island's Chris & Kem Get Wild In The 'Little Bit Leave It' Music Video

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Opens Up About His Battle With Anxiety And Depression

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy RAGES At Kem Cetinay’s Response To Amber Davies Party Drama

Jemma Lucy

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Talks About Jemma Lucy Being Rejected From Amber Davies's Party | MTV News

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Responds To Jemma Lucy's Accusations That She Was Rejected From Amber Davies' Party - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE