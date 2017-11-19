Love Island's Kem Cetinay Wants Everyone To Know He And Amber Are Still Having A LOT Of Sex

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are desperate to end rumours that their sex lives have dried up.

Indeed, Kem seems particularly annoyed that someone seems to be spreading rumours that the pair are not enjoying any love making.

Kem and Amber literally romped to victory on Love Island back in the summer - with the couple unable to resist each other and bonking away in the Spanish island villa.

But now Kem is hitting back after someone has been spreading lies about their private romance moments.

"I don’t know where that story came from,” Kem blasted to the Daily Star on Sunday.

"I can confirm we are still having sex - and Amber has now confirmed it’s the best sex she’s ever had,” he protests.

And it’s not just lust - Kem says he wants to spend the rest of his life with Amber.

"Amber is still the girl I want to marry. At the end of the day we’ve been dating for five months so we’re not going to rush it, but Amber’s the only one for me,” he says.

Sounds like they’ll be making love for many, many, MANY more years to come.