Kem Cetinay

You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now

We're taking these rumours with a pinch of salt, but it certainly seems possible...

Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 10:23

It looks like Amber Davies might have found romance again after reports have surfaced claiming that she’s secretly dating Gary Lineker’s son, Tobias. 

The former Love Island star parted ways with Kem Cetinay just five months into their relationship and the duo have insisted that they remain on good terms and will only ever want the best for each other.

According to The Sun, the 21-year-old has been seeing the Oxford Brookes student for quite some time now, with the duo enjoying a date on Valentine’s Day before heading out to a party at London’s Mahiki nightclub.

An insider said: “Amber and Tobias hit it off from their first meeting, so he made the first move and invited her out for a Valentine’s Day dinner. They had a lovely evening and have been on a few dates since then.

"He seems really smitten with Amber. She hasn’t met his parents but that’s something he’d like to happen. Tobias likes to work hard and play hard and Amber definitely shares his free spirit. It also isn’t lost on him she’s gorgeous.”

While the source has claimed that Amber isn’t looking for anything serious rn, it sounds like the couple are definitely enjoying each other’s company. This comes amid reports that Kem has been quietly dating an Instagram model called Ruby Blake since February.

