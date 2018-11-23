Just A Bunch Of Times Kendall Jenner Was The Most Relatable Kardashian

Considering she’s one of the world’s most in-demand supermodels and has a face that could literally launch a thousand ships, Kendall Jenner still manages to keep it pretty real on a day-to-day basis.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that the entire family love a generous serving of drama, but when all the celebrity feuds are kicking off, horsegirlkj (her old myspace handle) mostly prefers to chill on the sidelines.

When she had no time for someone suggesting she's "passed around" by basketball players

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

And when she had even less time for family feuds

Deal with it or get over it. Make your choice.

Tumblr

When she was all about living life without responsibilities

"All my siblings posting their babies and sh** and i’m just like..."

When she came through with the ultimate clapback to Kris Jenner

Good luck trying to fight that logic.

Tumblr

When she looked *beneath* the surface and saw the truth about her friends

Tumblr

When she spoke before thinking and quickly ran out of thoughts

Tumblr

But more importantly, when she didn't want to speak at all

Tumblr

When she wanted to keep her relationships private

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’" she said of rumours about her sexuality. “So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

Tumblr

And finally, when she couldn’t read the autocue and completely fumbled her live TV appearance

Tumblr

Good times.