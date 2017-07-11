A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner has had an interesting start to 2017, what with that Pepsi ad and more recently the lawsuit over her and Kylie’s t-shirt line.

And while any other fan would often stick by their chosen celebrity, this particular Kendall Jenner account has simply had enough and they’ve got more than enough reasons.

(Side note: ‘Stan’ is when you’re a super fan of a celeb or talented human, so ‘unstan’ is when you’ve stepped back from your obsession.)

why we decided to unstan: a thread — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

1. This vine…

welcome to the first tape: reason #1 this disgusting video ft. kylie jenner and justin bieber. no explanation needed https://t.co/gPahq7CI59 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

2. When she wore a t-shirt with the confederate flag on it…

#2 wore this shirt with the confederate flag on it. pic.twitter.com/dbyfTU5TCE — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

3. Cultural appropriation…

#3 doing what the jenners do best: stealing from other cultures! pic.twitter.com/yixK7ielgr — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

4. The company she keeps…

#4 claims to be a feminist but is friends with a rapist pic.twitter.com/0CQYbDDARi — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

5. Another not so well thought out photo…

#5 wore a burkha as a disguise pic.twitter.com/7LMXfFdME2 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

6. Random behaviour with paparazzi…

#6 calls the paps and then does this pic.twitter.com/VfQ6u8n3D4 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

7. Keeping quiet after the Pepsi ad situation…

#7 not apologizing for this, like she thought by staying mute people would actually forget about it pic.twitter.com/Kf2n67havM — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

8. Her supposed way of working…

#8 calls herself a workaholic but cancels fashions shows to attend bday parties and hang out with unemployed rich friends — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

9. Not being so great at the whole fame thing…

#9 She also thinks that she doesn't need supporters to have a career, so she just does not improve. Like at all. pic.twitter.com/7r7s6Pe0Y6 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

10. Her friendship with A$AP Rocky...

#10 hangs out with an "All Lives Matter" supporter who defends a rapist. pic.twitter.com/RQG4Oenn0H — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

11. Her and Kylie’s t-shirt line…

#11 The K+K clothing line has always been embarrassing but by disrespecting legends they ended it 💀 pic.twitter.com/HlS6E29tTo — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

12. Not listening to her fans…

#12 How do we call people that can't take criticism and choose to ignore what everyone says even when it's for their own good? pic.twitter.com/ECtWp3pB1N — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

13. No comment…

#13 is related to kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/UJ1cCQapFr — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

14. The company that she keeps…

#14 Has a bunch of leeches that act like they're her real friends but are just using her for fame. Tragic. pic.twitter.com/wAXK6d4Tmm — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

And as if that wasn’t all exhausting enough, they end the thread with an explanation as to why they’ve gone to all this trouble.

We unstanned because we were being her fans for nothing. She did nothing to captivate her public and we couldn't stay being fans of someone — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Just because they have a pretty face or a famous family. You need to EARN people's love. Jokes aside, we actually hope she grows from this — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

because it's never too late. Unfortunately we won't be here because we can't support someone that doesn't represent what we stand for. — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

“We unstanned because we were being her fans for nothing. She did nothing to captivate her public and we couldn't stay being fans of someone,” they tweeted.

“Just because they have a pretty face or a famous family. You need to EARN people's love. Jokes aside, we actually hope she grows from this because it's never too late. Unfortunately we won't be here because we can't support someone that doesn't represent what we stand for.”

And yes, Kendall has since blocked the account.

Catch up on all of the celeb news that you need in your life right now >>>