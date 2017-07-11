Kendall Jenner

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Kendall is one fan account down this morning.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 10:52

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner has had an interesting start to 2017, what with that Pepsi ad and more recently the lawsuit over her and Kylie’s t-shirt line.

And while any other fan would often stick by their chosen celebrity, this particular Kendall Jenner account has simply had enough and they’ve got more than enough reasons.

(Side note: ‘Stan’ is when you’re a super fan of a celeb or talented human, so ‘unstan’ is when you’ve stepped back from your obsession.)

1. This vine…

2. When she wore a t-shirt with the confederate flag on it…

3. Cultural appropriation…

4. The company she keeps…

5. Another not so well thought out photo…

6. Random behaviour with paparazzi…

7. Keeping quiet after the Pepsi ad situation…

8. Her supposed way of working…

9. Not being so great at the whole fame thing…

10. Her friendship with A$AP Rocky...

11. Her and Kylie’s t-shirt line…

12. Not listening to her fans…

13. No comment…

14. The company that she keeps…

And as if that wasn’t all exhausting enough, they end the thread with an explanation as to why they’ve gone to all this trouble.

“We unstanned because we were being her fans for nothing. She did nothing to captivate her public and we couldn't stay being fans of someone,” they tweeted.

“Just because they have a pretty face or a famous family. You need to EARN people's love. Jokes aside, we actually hope she grows from this because it's never too late. Unfortunately we won't be here because we can't support someone that doesn't represent what we stand for.”

And yes, Kendall has since blocked the account.

Catch up on all of the celeb news that you need in your life right now >>>

Latest News

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Khalid Talks Ignoring Haters and Making a Name for Himself

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Andrew Garfield In Angels In America

Angels In America: Surreal, Sexual and Breathtakingly Brilliant

More From Kendall Jenner

Celebrity

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Kylie and Kendall Jenner order a load of Nando&#039;s after watching Travis Scott
Celebrity

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Order Up A Huge Nando’s After Watching Travis Scott At Wireless 

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Paris Fashion Wins Will Give You Serious Style Inspo

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull Their Controversial T-Shirt Line After Online Backlash

Bella Hadid Reveals The Unlikely Way She And Kendall Jenner Became Friends

Kendall Jenner Bought North West The Cutest Birthday Present Ever

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Is Not Going To Apologise For Having A Flawless Butt

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner Dissing The Kardashians 

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner And Cara Delevingne Bounce On Giant Inflatable Boobs At The Museum Of Sex

Style

Kendall Jenner Wore Jorts On The Red Carpet At Cannes

Celebrity

This Video Of Kendall Jenner Falling Off A Bike Is Already The Highlight Of Some People’s Year

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber