Kendall Jenner And Cara Delevingne Bounce On Giant Inflatable Boobs At The Museum Of Sex

The pair had quite the 'sex adventure' in New York this week.

Friday, June 2, 2017

When you woke up this morning we'd imagine you didn't think you were going to start the day with a look at some video footage of model mates Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner bouncing about on a couple of giant, inflatable boobs, but that's exactly what you're about to see.

OH WHAT A DAY TO BE ALIVE.

Yep, it turns out that when you're famous and have a few hours to burn in New York, the only thing to do is swing by the Museum of Sex for - as they described it - a little 'sex adventure'.

Naturally the pair had the time of their sex positive lives and had a whole pile of fun checking out the erotic exhibits and snapchatting their finds. 

👀 big ones, small ones, some the size of your head. You give em a twist, a flick of the wrist 👀

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Like these wobbly orange boobs, which look a little bit like they might be edible.

And of course no visit would be complete without a go on the giant inflatable boob-themed bouncy castle.

@kendalljenner via Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat 😇 (@kendalljennersnapchats) on

Well there's nothing like making some mammaries with your mates, is there?

MEMORIES. We mean memories. Ahem. 

Now check out a load of guys and girls trying to find their way around a dick...

