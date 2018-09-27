Kendall Jenner

Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?

The pair have sparked romance rumours once again with their matching hickeys.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 14:43

By now we all know that Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid enjoy a cheeky makeout sesh from time to time, and who can blame them?

But this time it looks like they may have accidentally or not left some evidence behind in the form of some massive love bites.

Instagram/KendallJenner

Kendall was seen sporting a mark on her neck as she stepped out in Paris on Wednesday, and unless it's just a new trend sweeping the fashion week runways, we'd say it's most definitely a hickey.

Of course, we can't prove how said hickey came to find itself on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's neck, but we can do a little investigating.

REX / Shuttershock / Philippe Blet

Now here's what we know...

The mysterious lovebite appeared the night after Kendall was partying with Anwar at the Chrome Hearts party. 

Please find photographic evidence below (Anwar is the blondie in the corner, FYI).

REX / Shuttershock / Hunter Abrams

We also know that it wouldn't be Kendall's first rodeo when it comes to getting up close and personal with Anwar, as she's already been there, done that and got the t-shirt.

Furthermore, Kendall isn't the only one sporting the new lovebite trend, as Anwar had a VERY visible one last week during Milan fashion week. 

Oh, and where was Kendall at the time? Uh huh, you guessed it, she was bossing the runways in Milan.

Getty

So obviously we're being mighty presumptuous here and there could be a totally different explanation as to how they got the vamp stamps.

But we can't help but ship these two as a couple. Although we can imagine Kendall is keen to tread carefully, given that she's besties with his sisters Bella and Gigi.

It's also worth noting that it's previously been reported that Kendall and Anwar are just "having fun," with nothing particularly serious going in between the pair.

So did Kendall and Anwar give each other love bites? Maybe they Ha-did, maybe they Ha-didn't, but they definitely didn't get there themselves.

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
