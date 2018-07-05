Kendall Jenner

Did Khloe Kardashian Accidentally Confirm Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmon's Romance?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may not have noticed this.

Friday, July 6, 2018 - 11:40

So by now we've all heard the rumours that Kendall Jenner is dating NBA star Ben Simmons, but so far they've avoided any kind of official confirmation.

Sure, we've seen them together a ton of times, but we needed some solid PDA, and thankfully Khloe Kardashian has just given us the evidence we were looking for.

Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram stories to share the shenanigans going down at her 4th July party, which included Kendall and Ben having a cute canoodle in the background.

It's not clear whether Khloe realised the pair looking cosy in the video, but we're pretty glad she hit post.

Getty

Cheers Khlo.

Kendall, 22, and Ben, 21, were chilling with pals on a day bed by the pool, with Kenny leaning into her man as he wrapped his arm around her leg.

Obvs this isn't exactly a confirmation that they're about to get married and have babies (as much as the family are really into that kinda thing atm), but we think it's safe to say they're more than friends.

But according to People, Kendall doesn't want anything too serious rn.

An unnamed source (so it must be true) recently told them: "She doesn’t want a serious relationship."

Getty

"She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now."

Fair enough! Whether it's serious or not, these two are looking super cute together.

