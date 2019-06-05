Kendall Jenner

Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog

Did Kylie just spill her sister's biggest secret to the world?

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 - 10:01

Kylie Jenner might have just showed the world something she shouldn't have.

The beauty mogul uploaded her first-ever 'day in the life' vlog to YouTube yesterday and one section with sister Kendall Jenner has everybody talking - and the supermodel's fans getting their conspiracy theory hats on.

Getty Images

The vlog shows Kylie with daughter Stormi and momager Kris Jenner throughout as she takes meetings and does other grown-up business lady stuff. Surprisingly, this isn't what got her fans excited.

As Kylie and Kendall chill in their L.A. office, Kendall is on Facetime and shows the screen to Kylie who says - wait for it - "Hi Harry!"

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Who is Harry? Do we know? Should we care? Well, the Jenner fans certainly do and they're now certain that Kendall is speaking to Harry Styles again.

Jenner and Styles famously dated on-off between 2013 and 2016, although they were spotted catching up at the Met Gala last month.

Getty Images

Unfortunately - and we hate to break it to you - there's a high possibility that the sisters were talking to their long-time friend Harry Hudson, who is often spotted on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram, too.

I guess we'll never know for sure but we can certainly keep the dream alive. I mean, imagine how iconic a Kendall and Harry reunion would be in 2019?

Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
