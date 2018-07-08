Kendall Jenner

From Kendall Jenner To Lili Reinhart: 7 Celebrities Who Refuse To Give Anything Away About Their Love Lives

Don't even bother asking

Sunday, July 8, 2018 - 13:54

Not every celebrity is cool with the idea of the entire world knowing their private business, which is why the following major names have dodged every single question thrown their way about who they’re dating.

Let’s be real, Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, and Lili Reinhart are more likely to move to Fiji on a whim than open up in any detail about one of their relationships. And here’s why. 

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actor refuses to discuss her romances with the tabloids, telling Vanity Fair: “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways."

Andrew Garfield

Despite having a very public relationship with Emma Stone, the 34-year-old said he isn’t comfortable with the idea of people being invested in his personal life.

“I don't want it in my life, so I do everything I can to deflect it and say no to it,” he told E! News. “I think people forget that, ‘Oh, this is my life, and this is your life, and that's your life.'"

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star does her best to avoid any about her romances: "I just like to keep my private life private," she told Entertainment Tonight. 

"I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. If I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who’s a male, I’m not gonna let the paparazzi stop me.”

Harry Styles

He might have been linked with a bunch of famous women, but the former One Direction lad has always been guarded about disclosing too much to the public: “I try not to overthink too much. I don’t really talk about it I guess,” he told The Sun. 

“The rollercoaster affects ­different people in different ways. One of the ways that helps me dealing with that is compartmentalising between working. All that stuff for me, is just a different thing."

Adele

Need an example of Adele being super secretive? Fans only realized she was married to partner Simon Konecki when she took to the stage during a Brisbane concert and confirmed rumours that she’d got hitched months before.

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actor refuses to discuss her romance with co-star Cole Sprouse, writing on her Tumblr last year: “It’s horrifying how invested some people are in my love life. Emphasis on 'my.' It is mine. It is private. If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety… please reevaluate your priorities."

Miley Cyrus

After reuniting with Liam Hemsworth, the couple have been more guarded than ever about their relationship. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that they’re “doing everything their own way” this time around - which includes keeping their love out of the limelight.

Good for them. 

 

 

