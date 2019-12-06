Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show

Harry Styles will reportedly be interviewing Kendall Jenner on The Late Late Show when he steps in for James Corden in the coming weeks.

According to Capital FM, the singer is slated to be headlining the show on Tuesday 10th December when the model is scheduled to make an appearance. The pair were first rumoured to be dating in 2014, before reuniting two years later on a trip to Australia.

Getty

At the time, an insider told People: “Harry has always been ‘that guy’ for Kendall. She would love to be in a real relationship with him, but he’s always had issues settling down in the past with her because he has that rock star mentality.”

The insider added: “Even though she’s dated and hooked up with other guys, she could never really get serious with someone because she never got over her feelings for Harry.”

Getty

Harry isn’t the only celebrity who will be leading a show in James Corden’s absence, with Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Jeff Goldblum, Ken Jeong, and Melissa McCarthy all being set to make appearances between the 9th and 18th of December.

Executive Producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said of the stand-ins: “We are of course going to miss James during these two weeks of shows.

Getty

“But it’s a great consolation that we have some of the biggest stars in the world to step in to his shoes. We are really looking forward to these exciting, entertaining and ambitious weeks of shows.”

Here’s hoping some hilarious Hendall moments are in the pipeline.