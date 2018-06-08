Kendall Jenner

Has Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid's Relationship Status Just Been Revealed?

This is apparently what's going on between the two genetically blessed humans.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, June 8, 2018 - 09:56

Our new romance radars went into overdrive when Kendall Jenner was spotted smooching Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid's younger bro, Anwar Hadid.

But if you're thinking this is Hollywoods hottest new pairing you might be jumping the gun a little, since they're reportedly just "having fun."





All eyes were on them when TMZ published a pic of them having a heavy makeout sesh at a CFDA Awards after party in New York on Monday.



But according to Entertainment Tonight's source, it's not massively serious since they both recently got out of relationships.

They said: "Anwar and Kendall are just having fun for now.

"Both of them recently got out of relationships, and don't want anything too serious," they added.



Apparently, the fact that Kendall is so close with Anwar's sisters (we're talking besties) means she's hesitant to do anything that could jeopardise their friendship.

"Kendall is best friends with Anwar's sisters, Gigi and Bella, and she respects them tremendously... Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar's sisters in jeopardy.

"Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another's company and things could change, but for now, it's nothing serious."



Sounds pretty sensible if you ask us, ho*s before bros obvs!

Still, we can't help but think they make a ridiculously cute couple.

 

 

