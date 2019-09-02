Kendall Jenner

Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival

It’s been two years since the literal shambles that was Fyre Festival but the failed event is still causing a lot of problems for people who got caught up in it.

According to E! News, a bunch of celebrities and influencers who were paid to promote the festival are now officially being sued for their part in the drama as a way to “recover [the] money allegedly paid to them for their role in promoting the infamous event."

Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars have been named by Gregory Messer, the event's trustee, who reportedly filed documents in New York's U.S. Bankruptcy Court this week.

He is allegedly “seeking to recover money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors and other entities involved in the marketing and failed execution of Fyre Festival." 

In the lawsuit, Gregory claims that Kendall didn’t make it clear that she was being paid to promote the festival. He also argues that she intentionally led her followers into believing that Kanye West would be performing at the event.

At the time, her post apparently mentioned her "G.O.O.D. Music Family,” which is something that Gregory claims "demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner's part."

Kendall had reportedly been paid $275,000 for a single post to promote the festival, while Emily was seemingly paid $299,000 for her contribution. More celebs who were hit with complaints include Migos, Blink-182, Lily Yachty, and Pusha T.

Will the chaos ever end?

 

 

