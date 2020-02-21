Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber Ranks Hailey’s Model Friends From Most To Least Favourite

It’s bad news for Cara Delevingne

Friday, February 21, 2020

Justin Bieber has ranked Hailey Bieber’s model friends from most to least favourite and his answers probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone.

The singer was playing James Corden‘s “Spill Your Guts” game when he shared some details about his opinion of A-list celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne.

Choosing to answer the question rather than eat a bull’s private parts, he replied: “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne. Here’s the thing. Let’s go back to it though. I know Kendall the best. 

“I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship [with Kendall].”

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Justin Bieber

Despite Justin making it clear that he doesn’t have any bad blood with Cara, the pair have previously clashed online. 

During the dispute over Taylor Swift’s masters, the supermodel called on Justin to “understand women” after he accused Taylor of using her feud with Scooter Braun to gain sympathy.

“As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Take a step back and try and learn from this," she concluded. "We should all be on the same team. End of story."

Meanwhile, Justin and Kendall have been good friends for several years, with the model attending his nuptials to Hailey in 2019.

