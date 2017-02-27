Kendall And Kylie Jenner Have A Lookalike Cousin Who Is Also A Model

The Kardashian-Jenner family might have a new catwalk recruit to add to their ranks after fans have spotted that Kendall and Kylie's model cousin looks ~exactly~ like them.

The teenager is called Natalie Zettel and is the daughter of Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton. Because posing (and good looks) are clearly in the blood, the 18-year-old is reportedly trying her hand at a career in modelling.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have spotted that the teen's Instagram account contains pictures of her cousins and a shot of herself posing in Kendall and Kylie's swimsuit collection.

They've also spotted an uncanny resemblance to Kendall Jenner, with the cousins having the same trademark brunette hair, defined brows, and laid back vibe. Notice the similarities?

Natalie has always been forthright about her close friendship with the Kardashian gang, saying that Kendall and Kylie would regularly chat to her "about girl things" growing up.

In an interview with Star in 2013, she said: "They’re my blood. They’re always going to be there—I’m stuck with them—but I love my family. I’ve known them since I was a little toddler. I’m closest with Kendall and Kylie because we’re close in age."

Getty

Who knows, maybe we'll be seeing Natalie walking the catwalk at Givenchy 2018 or potentially making a guest feature on one of the clan's spin-off E! shows? Only time will tell.



