Kendall Jenner

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Their Dating Preferences In New TikTok Video

It's fair to say they both have a type

Friday, November 27, 2020 - 10:17

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are roasting their dating lives in a cute new TikTok video.

The sisters took part in a challenge that involves them walking towards one of two categories comparing their opinions, with one task requiring them to pick between “Hoopers” and “Rappers” as dates.

i'm still a supermodel on the inside

Kendall, who is currently linked with basketball star Devin Booker, walked in the direction of “Hoopers”, while Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, chose “Rappers.”

The video also shows them picking between “Supermodel” and “Instagram Model”, “Dad’s Fav” and “Mom’s Fav", "Low Maintenance” and “High Maintenance", and “Sloppy Drunk” and “Funny Drunk.”

Getty

Back in October, an insider shut down rumours that Kylie and Travis are giving their relationship another shot. 

“There’s nothing going on with them,” the source told E! News. “They get along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them [but] they are just friends. It works and there is no drama.”

Getty

As for Kendall, she and Devin are said to be dating in private: “[They] are hooking up and dating," a source recently told Us Weekly. "She invited him to Kim’s birthday and knew it would be easy for him to hang out with her family and friends.

"Kendall likes Devin, and he doesn’t want her dating anyone else, but she wants to keep her options open. He makes her laugh, and they are so cute together."

We stan sisters who can troll themselves.

Latest News

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Their Dating Preferences In New TikTok Video
Reggae Sunsplash is back, virtual, and the vibe you need (sponsored)
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Already Trying For A Second Baby
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Spark Dating Rumours With Thanksgiving Trip
Madison Beer Reveals How The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted The Release Of Her Album
Get To Know - Raissa
Get To Know: Raissa
Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Finally Confirm Their Relationship
How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin
Scott Disick Addresses The DM He Sent Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson About Eyal Booker
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
The Truth Behind Rumours Rihanna Is Set To Join The Black Panther 2 Cast
Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal
Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Their Dating Preferences In New TikTok Video
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Kendall Jenner Considers Herself A “Stoner” As She Opens Up About Marijuana Use
Kendall Jenner Accused Of Being “Cold” To Staff By A Former Waitress On TikTok
Just A Bunch Of Times Kendall Jenner Was The Most Relatable Kardashian
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split
Kendall Jenner Responds To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Not Self-Isolating Properly
Justin Bieber Ranks Hailey’s Model Friends From Most To Least Favourite
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Trending Articles

Reggae Sunsplash is back, virtual, and the vibe you need (sponsored)
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Their Dating Preferences In New TikTok Video
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Already Trying For A Second Baby
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Get To Know - Raissa
Get To Know: Raissa
Madison Beer Reveals How The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted The Release Of Her Album
How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Spark Dating Rumours With Thanksgiving Trip
Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship