Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Their Dating Preferences In New TikTok Video

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are roasting their dating lives in a cute new TikTok video.

The sisters took part in a challenge that involves them walking towards one of two categories comparing their opinions, with one task requiring them to pick between “Hoopers” and “Rappers” as dates.

Kendall, who is currently linked with basketball star Devin Booker, walked in the direction of “Hoopers”, while Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, chose “Rappers.”

The video also shows them picking between “Supermodel” and “Instagram Model”, “Dad’s Fav” and “Mom’s Fav", "Low Maintenance” and “High Maintenance", and “Sloppy Drunk” and “Funny Drunk.”

Getty

Back in October, an insider shut down rumours that Kylie and Travis are giving their relationship another shot.

“There’s nothing going on with them,” the source told E! News. “They get along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them [but] they are just friends. It works and there is no drama.”

Getty

As for Kendall, she and Devin are said to be dating in private: “[They] are hooking up and dating," a source recently told Us Weekly. "She invited him to Kim’s birthday and knew it would be easy for him to hang out with her family and friends.

"Kendall likes Devin, and he doesn’t want her dating anyone else, but she wants to keep her options open. He makes her laugh, and they are so cute together."

We stan sisters who can troll themselves.