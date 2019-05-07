Kendall Jenner

Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Dresses Are Being Roasted For This Reason

They've seen the funny side

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - 10:08

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner ensured all eyes were on them when they arrived on the Met Gala red-carpet wearing two incredibly bright lilac and orange dresses.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars clearly took the “camp” theme to heart, with their outfits featuring feathers, crystals, detailed stitching, and a fishtail design. Even so, some people have pointed out the uncanny resemblance to Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters.

Getty

The comparisons were bound to be made, considering Zendaya turned up to the same even wearing the most incredible light-up Cinderella dress. The actor even deliberately left a glass slipper behind on the red-carpet to complete the reference.

Getty

“Wow Kylie & Kendall were so nice in agreeing to go with the Cinderella theme Zendaya has going. Having the evil stepsisters there really completes the fantasy,” one person wrote.

Another shared a screenshot of the animated sisters, alongside the message: “Hahahaha y’all wrong for this but Kylie and Kendall really do look like the evil stepsisters,” as a third shared an exclusive pic of the Kardashian-Jenner gang.

Kendall was quick to see the funny side of the situation and immediately posted a shot of Drizella and Anastasia on her Instagram Stories. 

Instagram

While plenty of people had their fun cracking jokes about the Jenner sister's outfits, others were loving how much effort went into their looks: “Kendall and Kylie are on theme ladies... the simulation is glitching.”

Three cheers for the most stylish wicked stepsisters of the year.

