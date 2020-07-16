Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Accused Of Being “Cold” To Staff By A Former Waitress On TikTok

Julia Carolan has been rating her interactions with celebs

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 09:44

Kendall Jenner has been accused of being “cold” to restaurant staff by a former waitress who served her in New York.

Julia Carolan has been going viral on TikTok for her stories about the A-list celebs she’s encountered at two Manhattan hotspots. According to The Sun, the now professional model worked at Nobu in Manhattan and an unnamed restaurant in the exclusive TAO Group. 

Getty

Discussing her interactions with Kendall, Julia said the model wasn’t particularly friendly.

“This is another one where I unfortunately did not have the best experience with them. She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold towards staff. She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly to staff,” she said.

“I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy. From my experiences of her, I’m going to give her a 4/10.”

juliacarolann on TikTok

Julia recently received a response from Hailey Bieber after describing her as being “not nice” in the first part of her video series. 

In the upload, Julia said: “This is gonna be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry.”

juliacarolann on TikTok

In a public comment, Hailey responded: “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!”

TikTok

Julia has rated other celebs including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Nick Jonas, and Beyoncé. Julia gave Bey a score of 10000000/10 for giving her a "big smile" while leaving the restaurant.

 

 

Kendall Jenner Accused Of Being "Cold" To Staff By A Former Waitress On TikTok
