Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumours About Her Sexuality: 'I Have Nothing To Hide'

Kendall Jenner has spoken up about speculation she might be gay after people on the internet had a few theories around the fact she's rarely seen with a boyfriend.

It's fair to say the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star keeps most of her romances on the DL - which is probably why there were so many rumours surrounding her sexuality in the first place.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the undisputed Queen of selfies...

But in an interview with Vogue, the 22-year-old has revealed that she "has nothing to hide" and insisted she doesn't have a "bisexual or gay bone" in her body.

"I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like 'Here's me and my boyfriend!' So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy.

"I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know!" she said.

thrilled to cover @voguemagazine's April dreamers issue!! Vogue continues to make my dreams come true. ❤️ read my full cover story in the link in my bio. shot by my babies @mertalas @macpiggott pic.twitter.com/j6lRC32Kfu — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 14, 2018

Even so, it sounds like Kendall isn't totally against the idea of sexual experimentation in the future: "Who knows?! I'm all down for experience - not against it whatsoever - but I've never been there before."

And admitting that she has always been a tomboy at heart, Kendall added: "I know I have kind of a... male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything.

"But I have a tough energy. I'm not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that," she insisted.

Getty

If rumours are true, Kendall is currently dating Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin and revealed in the same interview that she's "very happy" to have someone "nice" in her life.