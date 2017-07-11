Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Have A Slumber Party In Mykonos And It Looks Fun AF

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been serious gals on tour goals the past few weeks and they've been spotted just about everywhere together, from the catwalks of Paris to the Wireless festival side stage in London.

Now on their latest escapade the modelling besties have ventured all the way to the Greek Island of Mykonos, where judging by Bella's snapchat they had quite the awesome sleepover.

Getty

During the slumber partay Bella whipped her phone camera out on Kendall mid-way through quite the rendition of Bill Withers' 'Lovely Day' and Kenny was loving it as she stepped up her dance moves for the camera.

In case there was any confusion about their location, Bella called upon the trusty Snapchat filters to let us all know they're on the beauts Greek Island.

Snapchat/BellaHadid

Good thing too since it's been pretty difficult trying to keep up with the jet setters lately.

We love how despite being two of the most sought after models in the world rn, the pair are still down for keeping it simple with some good old fashioned silliness at a sleepover.

Bestie goals!

