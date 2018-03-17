Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s Topless Holiday Snaps Deserve All The Awards

Famous people are bound to have more interesting holiday snaps than the rest of us mere mortals because a) they have funds to go to exotic locations, and b) they probably have a photographer to snap all their best angles.

Even so, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have left the rest of us brimming with envy after sharing a few throwback photos from what looks like their tropical getaway back in May 2017.

The supermodel pals headed out to literal paradise with mutual pal Justine Skye and photographer friend Renell Medanro. Cue the sort of images that will make you long for warm July nights and gin on the rocks.

One of the shots showed Bella and co. posing on deck by a set of jet-skis while another features four gals ditching their bikini tops and running into the ocean together. 

Jealous? Us? Well yeah, probably.

“Woke up missing this pureeee love,” Bella wrote, while Kenny captioned the shot of Hailey Baldwin and pals: “My people.”

While the duo haven’t headed out on holiday in a good few months, they did team up to spend New Year’s Eve together and even wore matching black-and-white ensembles to mark the special occasion. 

Posing alongside two shiny white cars, 22-year-old Kendall captioned the image: “New year, same us,” which means we're ~probably~ in store for a load of peachy belfies come Summer 2018. 

 

 

 

