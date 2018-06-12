Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss

Total. Drama.

Last Monday, just as we thought Kendall Jenner and NBA player Ben Simmons were officially hooking up, a pic was posted online showing the model locking lips with Anwar Hadid.

It seems like her kiss with Anwar hasn’t stopped Kendall and Ben from spending time together though, as they were spotted shopping together last Sunday.

Obvs the kiss with Anwar set rumours circling around the web hinting that Kendall could be potentially dating Gigi Hadid’s younger brother, but now that she’s been spotted on a date day with Simmons, we’re all confused.

NGL though we fully support Kendall dating multiple men, if that’s the sitch. You’re only young once babe.

The drama doesn’t stop there though, Simmons was dating Tinashe for a few months before dropping the 'Superlove' singer to be with Kendall, and the rumour mill went into full blown meltdown as Tinashe’s brother accused the NBA star of cheating on his sister with the model.

All of which is pretty damn crazy.