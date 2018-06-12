Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss

Kendall reunites with the NBA player after that snog with Anwar Hadid.

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 12:06

Total. Drama.

Last Monday, just as we thought Kendall Jenner and NBA player Ben Simmons were officially hooking up, a pic was posted online showing the model locking lips with Anwar Hadid.

Watch the Kendall Jenner edition of MTV Uncovered >>>

It seems like her kiss with Anwar hasn’t stopped Kendall and Ben from spending time together though, as they were spotted shopping together last Sunday.

Getty

Obvs the kiss with Anwar set rumours circling around the web hinting that Kendall could be potentially dating Gigi Hadid’s younger brother, but now that she’s been spotted on a date day with Simmons, we’re all confused.

NGL though we fully support Kendall dating multiple men, if that’s the sitch. You’re only young once babe.

Getty

The drama doesn’t stop there though, Simmons was dating Tinashe for a few months before dropping the 'Superlove' singer to be with Kendall, and the rumour mill went into full blown meltdown as Tinashe’s brother accused the NBA star of cheating on his sister with the model.

All of which is pretty damn crazy.

 

Latest News

Kendall Jenner shopping with Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Might Be Engaged Already And Here’s The Evidence
Ejiah Wood&#039;s new horror game, Transference
Is Elijah Wood's Newest Role in This Horror Game his Most Terrifying Yet?
Spider-Man PS4
Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey will feature a female assassin
Assassin's Creed is back and This Time we Can Play as a Female Assassin
Resident Evil 2 is Out January 2019
Capcom's Remaking Resident Evil 2 and it's Going to be the Most Terrifying Horror Game Yet
Yes, Ubisoft Really Did Announce Just Dance 2019 with a Marching Band and a Dancing Panda
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara Croft
Here's Our First Look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Action
James Arthur
Get Your Questions In For James Arthur!
Nicki Minaj &amp; Future&#039;s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Poster
Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Rich Sex’, Ariana Grande Collab Info & 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' With Future
Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week
Shawn Mendes Performing At Summertime Ball 2018
Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Troye Sivan,
Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shopping with Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner In Cannes
Kendall Jenner’s Two Latest ‘Boyfriends’ Just Had An Awkward Club Run In
Has Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid's Relationship Status Just Been Revealed?
Lili Rienhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Lili Reinhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
11 Times The Kardashian Family Have Had A Major Fall-Out
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Didn’t Even Bother To RSVP To Brother Brody’s Wedding Invitation
Kendall Jenner Has Been Accused Of Photoshopping Her Abs On Instagram
Kendall Jenner And Hailey Baldwin Get Naked And Drink Red Wine In The Bath
From Kim Kardashian To Vicky Pattison: 11 Celebrity Tweets That Sum Up The Spectacle Of The Royal Wedding
Kendall Jenner In Cannes
Kendall Jenner Speaks Out Following Cannes Car Crash Reports
Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin serve up some looks in Cannes
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin's Most Major Looks From Cannes Film Festival

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out