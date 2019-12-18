Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

So, Harry Styles is still available?

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 09:57

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are giving their romance another chance after going their separate ways back in May 2019.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was first linked to the NBA player in 2018, with the pair being spotted on several dates across Los Angeles. It’s now being reported that the model recently watched one of his games from a private box in Philadelphia.

Getty

According to E! News, Kendall has been regularly travelling to watch his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, play basketball. The website claimed that the pair are trying to keep their reunion under wraps and don’t want any fuss about their renewed connection.

"It's new," the source said. "Last week, while she was in New York, she went down to Philadelphia Thursday night to meet up with him after his game in Boston. 

Getty

“She came back to Manhattan Friday morning for a work commitment, then back to Philly to attend his game Friday night. They are trying to keep things as under-the-radar as possible for now."

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old told Vogue Australia that she’s determined to keep her private life under lock and key.

Getty

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

At the time of their split, insiders claimed that “distance” played a big factor in their break-up. It sounds to us like Kendall isn’t going to let the same thing happen twice.

 

