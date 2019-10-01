Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Asks Fans If She Should Have A Baby With Friend Fai Khadra

Everyone is on board with the idea

Monday, November 25, 2019 - 10:07

Kendall Jenner has asked fans if she should have a baby with Fai Khadra and people online have responded with a resounding yes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to share several images of herself hanging out with nephews Saint and Psalm West. She captioned the post: “Everyone in favour of me and Fai starting a family say “I””

everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say “I” ✋🏼

The model already has the approval of her close family, with Kim Kardashian, Kylie, and Kris Jenner all responding “I.” Even Hailey Bieber was on board with the idea, writing: “IIIIIII,” “MEEEEE,” “I SAY YES,” and “I DOOO.”

Back in April, Kendall was considerably less keen on the idea of having children after she reposted a meme of herself wearing a plastic bag on her head alongside the comment: “Pregnancy is in the air.”

Getty

As for her friendship with Fai, the pair have been close friends for a long time and even attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding together back in September. At the time, she said: “We don't date he's just my date.”

For anyone who needs a quick refresher on the Kardashian-Jenner gang and their children, Kim and Kanye share four kids, Kourtney Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick, and Khloe, Kylie, and Rob Kardashian each have one child.

we don’t date he’s just my date 🖤
View this post on Instagram

we don’t date he’s just my date 🖤

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall is the only member of her family without children, but it sounds like babies might be on her brain soon.

 

