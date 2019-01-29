Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And More Models Are Facing Fyre Festival Subpoenas

The drama is far from over...

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 10:10

Anyone obsessed with the Fyre Festival documentaries on Hulu and Netflix will know that the 2017 event unravelled spectacularly before everyone’s eyes.

ICYMI, the internet lost its mind for a quick second when a festival like no other was scheduled to go down on Pablo Escabar’s private island, with a bunch of top models appearing in a YouTube video to promote the exclusive occasion.

Getty

Everything quickly fell apart, with founder Billy McFarland overpromising and underdelivering on an event that ultimately led to him being sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

But what happened to the models who were so keen to appear in the festival teaser? According to Billboard, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin are said to be expecting subpoenas to explain what really went down with all that money.

Announcing Fyre Festival

As Cosmopolitan pointed out, what this really means is that a bankruptcy trustee is trying to piece together all the details behind the story and is looking to hear from everyone who was involved in and earned money from the festival.

With Kendall reportedly earning a casual $250,000 from her involvement in promoting the event, it’s only natural that the trustee would want to hear about her side of the story. 

Giphy

As Billboard state, the request for a subpoena reads: "[Billy's] failure to file required schedules and a statement of financial affairs has required the trustee to uncover as much information as he can from third parties in order to gain a full understanding of [McFarland's] financial affairs." 

Tbh, we’ll never be bored of this drama.

Latest News

Billie Eilish Just Released A Teaser For New Music And We’re So Ready For It
13 Self-Care Tips That Don't Involve A Bubble Bath
Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And More Models Are Facing Fyre Festival Subpoenas
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And More Models Are Facing Fyre Festival Subpoenas
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Kendall Jenner’s ‘Raw And Personal Announcement’ Isn’t What Anyone Was Expecting
Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
This Is Reportedly What’s Going On Between Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Rn
NBA Fans Are Petitioning For Kendall Jenner To Be Banned From Ben Simmons’ Games
Just A Bunch Of Times Kendall Jenner Was The Most Relatable Kardashian
Taylor Lautner Celebrates 10 Years Of Twilight With A Message About Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at the PCAs
The Kardashians Bought Kendall Jenner The Fanciest Birthday Present
Kendall Jenner Has Been Granted A Restraining Order Against Her Alleged Stalker
Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show 2018.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: All The Pics You Need To See
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid hand kissing dibs
Are Anwar Hadid's Cryptic Love Notes About Kendall Jenner?

Trending Articles

Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo
Billie Eilish Just Released A Teaser For New Music And We’re So Ready For It
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour