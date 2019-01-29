Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And More Models Are Facing Fyre Festival Subpoenas

Anyone obsessed with the Fyre Festival documentaries on Hulu and Netflix will know that the 2017 event unravelled spectacularly before everyone’s eyes.

ICYMI, the internet lost its mind for a quick second when a festival like no other was scheduled to go down on Pablo Escabar’s private island, with a bunch of top models appearing in a YouTube video to promote the exclusive occasion.

Everything quickly fell apart, with founder Billy McFarland overpromising and underdelivering on an event that ultimately led to him being sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

But what happened to the models who were so keen to appear in the festival teaser? According to Billboard, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin are said to be expecting subpoenas to explain what really went down with all that money.

As Cosmopolitan pointed out, what this really means is that a bankruptcy trustee is trying to piece together all the details behind the story and is looking to hear from everyone who was involved in and earned money from the festival.

With Kendall reportedly earning a casual $250,000 from her involvement in promoting the event, it’s only natural that the trustee would want to hear about her side of the story.

As Billboard state, the request for a subpoena reads: "[Billy's] failure to file required schedules and a statement of financial affairs has required the trustee to uncover as much information as he can from third parties in order to gain a full understanding of [McFarland's] financial affairs."

Tbh, we’ll never be bored of this drama.