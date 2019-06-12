Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason

It's all kicking off

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 12:31

Kendall Jenner has opened up about why her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is going through a rough patch rn.

In a sneak preview of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 23-year-old said that she’s not totally happy about the way Kourtney speaks to when she’s around friends.

Getty

After the mum-of-three tagged along on a ski trip with Kendall and her pals, the model revealed that it didn’t take long for tensions to bubble up into an argument. 

“You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple of years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends,” she began. 

Getty

“But to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point. A lot of the trip, people were picking on me, and by people I mean Kourtney, most of the time.”

“Whether she thought she was joking, I didn’t really think it was a joke. I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and like, younger people that are cool, at my expense.”

Getty

Recalling a situation where Kourtney told her to “chill out” over fears the gang would lose their house key, Kendall added: “And then my friends, all of them laugh with her. None of them took my side, they’re all just laughing together. And then she feels that validation.”

Insisting that she doesn’t blame her friends for laughing along, it sounds like Kendall might need a bit of time apart from her family.

 

