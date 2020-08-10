Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Considers Herself A “Stoner” As She Opens Up About Marijuana Use

"That’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything"

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 09:23

Kendall Jenner has revealed she considers herself a “stoner” during a discussion about marijuana. 

Making an appearance on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, Kendall and Kourtney Kardashian were asked which of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is most likely to use cannabis regularly.

Getty

Kourtney responded: “Kendall”, as Kendall agreed: “I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

Recreational use of marijuana has been legal in the state of California since 2018. Prior to that, it was only legally available for medical purposes. 

🍓
View this post on Instagram

🍓

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

In the same discussion, the sisters opened up about being fashion icons: “I just think if you dress for your body, and you know what looks good on you... the better you feel in whatever you're wearing that translates onto other people,” Kendall said.

The podcast was recorded prior to the COVID-19 lockdown and before the final series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was announced. When asked if they watch the E! series, Kendall said she only tunes in to old episodes.

Getty

“Because those are like low-key home videos to us, so it's really cool for us to see those, the new ones, I don't care,” she said.

Kendall isn’t the only member of her family to praise the benefits of cannabis. Just last year, Kim Kardashian revealed that CBD products have improved her mental health, telling lifestyle blog Poosh: “It calms me down automatically.”

