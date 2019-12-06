Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips

Kendall Jenner just roasted Kylie Jenner during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The season finale features the gang dressing up as each other, with the model doing her best impression of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul with the help of some seriously overlined lips.

E!

Anyone who follows Kylie on Instagram will know that she spends a lot of time plugging her various products across her social channels.

That gave Kendall the perfect opportunity to poke a bit of fun at her tutorials: “Oh my god," she laughed as she applied some products around her mouth: "It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f*****g good!"

E!

Kylie took the shade in good humour, arguing that her older sister actually fills her shoes pretty well.

Earlier this year, the billionaire opened up about her appearance in an interview with Vogue Australia, having turned her insecurities into a business empire: “We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.

“I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me.

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears.”

Just recently, Kylie sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics business for $600 million. Not bad, right?