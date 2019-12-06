Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips

The pictures speak for themselves

Friday, December 13, 2019 - 10:20

Kendall Jenner just roasted Kylie Jenner during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The season finale features the gang dressing up as each other, with the model doing her best impression of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul with the help of some seriously overlined lips.

E!

Anyone who follows Kylie on Instagram will know that she spends a lot of time plugging her various products across her social channels. 

That gave Kendall the perfect opportunity to poke a bit of fun at her tutorials: “Oh my god," she laughed as she applied some products around her mouth: "It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f*****g good!"

E!

Kylie took the shade in good humour, arguing that her older sister actually fills her shoes pretty well. 

Earlier this year, the billionaire opened up about her appearance in an interview with Vogue Australia, having turned her insecurities into a business empire: “We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.

Cheers 🥂 white or red wine?
View this post on Instagram

Cheers 🥂 white or red wine?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

“I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me.

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears.”

Just recently, Kylie sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics business for $600 million. Not bad, right?

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show
Get To Know Lola Young
Get To Know: Lola Young
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster on snow trip in December 2019
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos Of Stormi Snowboarding
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Get To Know The Swoons
Get To Know: The Swoons

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Kendall Jenner ‘Wants Ben Simmons Back’ Amid Rumours He’s Dating Maya Jama
Kendall Jenner Asks Fans If She Should Have A Baby With Friend Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival

Trending Articles

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show