Kendall Jenner Disagrees With Justin Bieber’s Cute Message About Hailey Baldwin

The KUWTK star has noticed a small error in his romantic tribute

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 09:29

Justin Bieber has posted the cutest tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin on social-media but Kendall Jenner is pointing out that there are a few holes in one section of his message.

Taking to Instagram to share a shot of himself and the 21-year-old hanging out at the beach, Justin wrote that their marriage is going from strength to strength and that he can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other.

“These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours,” he said, before adding: “#foreverandever#tilthewheelsfalloff”

Despite most comments being fully positive, Kendall put Justin in his place by reminding him (and the entire world) that friends are *also* forever: “She’s a little bit mine too,” she posted before adding the raised hand emoji.

Friends and fellow celebrities also took to Instagram to comment on the picture, with manager Scooter Braun proving that he’s wise AF in every aspect of his life: “Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love.”

Sean Kingston added: “Real love ♥️!!! She brings out a beautiful side of you congrats man!! Happiness is the 🔑.”

As for the backlash Jailey get, one fan summed the situation up perfectly: “The relationship and marriage isn’t about YOU but it’s about their life so they know who’s the best for each other and they have all the rights to choose who they want to be with.”

Well said.

