Kendall Jenner Files Second Restraining Order Against Another Stalker

Kendall Jenner has been granted a restraining order against a second stalker who has been sending her threatening messages.

According to TMZ, the model received a number of letters from a man who claims he has been in love with her since seeing her in a Costco in 1998, when she was three-years-old.

He was warned in March to stay away from Kendall, which sparked a further series of letters which took a turn for the twisted, with one calling her ‘an internet whore, cackling your way through life.’

The man must now cease all contract with her and stay at least 100 yards away at all times.

This comes after Kendall had a man trespass at her Hollywood pad in November, when he followed her car into her driveway and confronted her.

Getty

Speaking of the terrifying moment on KUWTK, Kendall said: "They (stalkers and obsessed fans) don't realise that they don't actually know you... So when he came into my house, he thought it was OK. He literally talked to me like I knew who he was."

Momager Kris added that it's important for the family to take action against him in order to "set a precedent" to stop it from happening again.

