Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction To The Pepsi Advert Controversy

If you were wondering how Kendall felt after the Pepsi ad, the answer is pretty bad

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 17:22

Earlier this year Kendall Jenner appeared in a Pepsi advert in which she stopped a protest simply by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi. 

You’ll probably remember that the advert was pulled after receiving huge amounts of criticism for trivialising the work of groups such as Black Lives Matter and other social justice organisations. 

The backlash was big, and in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians we now know how it impacted Kendall.

“It feels like my life is over,” the model tells sister Kim Kardashian in a preview on the E! News website. 

And Kim isn’t all that sympathetic in clip, “You made a mistake,” she tells her little sister. Although, while speaking publicly about Kendall’s error of judgement Kim said on Watch What Happens Live,

“[Kendall] totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it. Kendall's so sensitive. She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

We’re sure Kendall’s glad that she’s put it all behind her. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction The Pepsi Advert Controversy, "It feels like my life is over"

