Kendall Jenner Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Her Lip Tattoo: "I Was Drunk!"

You would be forgiven for thinking that Kendall Jenner is immune to making questionable choices while under the influence, but it turns out she's just like the rest of us.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Thursday, where she revealed she got a tattoo on the inside of her lip while drunk in 2016.

Kenny's tattoo spells out the word "Meow," and she admitted she wasn't necessarily thinking straight when she got the inking.

"I was drunk! I was not thinking clearly," she said, before adding: "[Meow] was literally the first thing that came to my mind."

Ellen was keen to get to the bottom of her decision, but Kenny's explanation was literally: "I don't know. Just like, my drunk thoughts."

Tbh, if the tat is the worst decision she's made while drunk then that's pretty good going. In fact, the positioning of it is pretty tactical thinking if you ask us.

Fortunately, it didn't hurt: "It's just like, fattiness... I don't even know what this is. Is it muscle? Fat? Like, bone hurts really bad."

At the time, she revealed on her app: "There's no real meaning behind it," and she wrote: "I just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo on my face. I have two others also: a broken heart on one hand and a full heart on the other. I definitely want more and even though I used to say I'd only get one if it meant something to me, now I have even more possibilities!"

