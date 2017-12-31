Kendall Jenner Had The Perfect Response To Rumours She Might Be Pregnant

Because Kendall Jenner might’ve been feeling left out of all those bizarre af Kardashian-Jenner conspiracy theories we’ve been reading recently, a bunch of fans have now been speculating that she could be expecting a surprise baby.

The situation all kicked off after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians model uploaded an Instagram of herself with the teeniest tiniest bump on her stomach.

Naturally people jumped to the (clearly wrong) conclusion that Kendall could be joining sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian in expecting an actual human child at some point in 2018.

Over to Kenny.

While Kendall doesn’t usually comment on the rumours fling in her direction, she couldn’t resist taking a pop at the people who expect her to have a flat stomach 24/7.

Taking to Twitter to reveal that the only baby currently residing in her womb is made up of multiple snacks, Kendall responded: “I just like bagels ok!!!”

This comes after sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she’s currently six months pregnant with basketball player Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Meanwhile Kylie Jenner is facing reports that Travis Scott has ended their eight-month relationship after the rapper reportedly told the 20-year-old he doesn’t believe the pair of them are “compatible" long-term.