Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Had The Perfect Response To Rumours She Might Be Pregnant

It looks like we can rule at least one Kardashian-Jenner report out.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 13:31

Because Kendall Jenner might’ve been feeling left out of all those bizarre af Kardashian-Jenner conspiracy theories we’ve been reading recently, a bunch of fans have now been speculating that she could be expecting a surprise baby.

The situation all kicked off after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians model uploaded an Instagram of herself with the teeniest tiniest bump on her stomach.

Let's all get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses discussing the most shocking moments on reality TV in 2017...

Naturally people jumped to the (clearly wrong) conclusion that Kendall could be joining sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian in expecting an actual human child at some point in 2018.

Over to Kenny.

While Kendall doesn’t usually comment on the rumours fling in her direction, she couldn’t resist taking a pop at the people who expect her to have a flat stomach 24/7.

Taking to Twitter to reveal that the only baby currently residing in her womb is made up of multiple snacks, Kendall responded: “I just like bagels ok!!!”

This comes after sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she’s currently six months pregnant with basketball player Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Meanwhile Kylie Jenner is facing reports that Travis Scott has ended their eight-month relationship after the rapper reportedly told the 20-year-old he doesn’t believe the pair of them are “compatible" long-term. 

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Had The Perfect Response To Rumours She Might Be Pregnant
Kendall Jenner is the focus of pregnancy rumours thanks to this Instagram picture
Now People Are Speculating That Kendall Jenner Is Pregnant Thanks To This Instagram Pic
Kendall Jenner Has Made The 'Difficult' Decision To Quit Updating Her App
Kylie Jenner by Kendall Jenner for issue 19 of LOVE magazine
Kendall Jenner Shoots Kylie Jenner For 'LOVE' Comeback Cover
Kendall Jenner Drinks Raw Eggs As A Sweaty Boxer For The LOVE Advent
Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin Are In The Bahamas On The Girls Trip Of Dreams RN
Kylie Jenner hosted an amazing Thanksgiving dinner for the Kardashian family
Kylie Jenner Hosted The Kardashians Thanksgiving Dinner And We Want To Eat Everything
From Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus: Celebrities Who Dated Their Best Friend's Ex
Kendall Jenner Dethrones Gisele Bundchen As Highest Paid Model
Kendall Jenner Told Scott Disick To Cancel Bella Thorne's Flight To Cannes
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument
This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott
Holly Hagan embraces body positivity by showing cellulite on her bottom
Holly Hagan Posts Pic Of Her Kim Kardashian-Worthy Booty And Embraces Her Cellulite
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Sophie Kasaei is looking forward to the New Year, plans to focus on herself
Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018
Kendall Jenner Had The Perfect Response To Rumours She Might Be Pregnant
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
Cardi B Taking Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers
Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Over' Stephen Bear And Loving The Single Life
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip