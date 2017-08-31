Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Has Been Named The Fashion Icon Of The Decade

People have mixed opinions about the accolade.

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 17:09

In a move that hasn't exactly proved to be universally popular, Kendall Jenner has just received the award of Fashion Icon Of A Decade and there are a bunch of people online who aren't too impressed with the decision. 

With 80 million followers on Instagram, Kendall Jenner is a pretty solid choice for brands who are eager to hire models with social influence. Even so, fashion website Daily Front Row have come in for criticism over their choice to give her the gong.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

While Kendall is definitely at the forefront of the fashion world rn (alongside pals Bella and Gigi Hadid) some Twitter users out there have argued that none of the girls are old enough to be crowned models of the decade. You know, seeing as they would've been around 11 years-old at the time.

Copyright [Getty]

"Kendall's outfits are nice and I always look forward to seeing what she wears but like fashion icon of the decade?? Idk about that" one person wrote, as another said: "Kendall Jenner to receive Fashion Icon of the Decade? Rihanna and Asap Rocky must be from another Decade then."

Meanwhile some users have put forward icons they consider more worthy of the accolade: "Oh please! What about @NaomiCampbell or @CindyCrawford you know real models who got to the top due to hard work not who mummy is. Pathetic."

Ouch.

Defending their decision to give the number one spot to Kendall, the website said in a statement to HuffPost

"We're living in a digital decade and Kendall is the ultimate style influencer. [The] digital generation more than ever turns to social media to learn what’s next and Kendall has 83 million devoted Instagram followers, many of whom emulate her style. Kendall has also captured the hearts of the leading fashion magazines, photographers, and brands. A fashion icon is someone who influences the look of a generation and Kendall has been making a huge impact on their style. It’s noteworthy that fashion bible Vogue has called her the breakout model of her generation and put her on the cover of their September issue in 2016."

While people on social-media are definitely entitled to their opinion on who ~should~ have won the award, the website does raise an interesting point about the undeniable power of Instagram in the modelling world. 

Thoughts on this? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

