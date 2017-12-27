Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Has Made The 'Difficult' Decision To Quit Updating Her App

The supermodel has confirmed her decision to ditch the platform.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 13:34

Fans who like to keep up-to-date with the ins and outs of Kendall Jenner’s daily life have been digesting some pretty crucial information after the supermodel revealed she will longer be updating her app in 2018.

The 22-year-old has confirmed her decision to quit the platform in an emotional message posted on her website. 

She began: “As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018."

Kendall had previously used the app to document her home workouts, favourite outfits, and secret talents. She has promised to keep fans in the loop about the “next chapter” in her life and signed off the statement with “Love, Kendall.”

This all comes as Kendall revealed that she occasionally struggles with anxiety in a teaser trailer for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said: “I wake up in the middle of the night freaking out. Full panic attacks. They wake me up from my sleep, and I need to stand up and I pace and I'm freaking out and crying.

“I don't feel normal and I like to feel as normal as I can.”

Considering Kendall has recently been named the highest paid model of 2017 by Forbes, it makes sense that she’d like a bit of time to step back from the pressure and focus on keeping herself happy and healthy.

 


