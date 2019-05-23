Kendall Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Ben Simmons For This Reason

Kendall Jenner has reportedly called time on her relationship with Ben Simmons.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has always been fiercely private about her personal life, but multiple sources are claiming that that her romance with the Philadelphia 76ers player is now over.

An insider told People that the couple are technically “on a break,” but have no plans to reunite anytime soon: “The relationship ran its course,” the source adds. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

This comes a week after the 23-year-old’s interview with Vogue Australia was released, in which she was asked about potential marriage plans: “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

She added: “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

At the time, she pointed out that people’s relationships in their 20s don’t always last forever.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be].”

“Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” she said.

Some things just aren’t meant to be.