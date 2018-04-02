Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seeking a casual $22,000.

Monday, April 2, 2018 - 15:06

Kendall Jenner has decided to countersue a photographer who took issue with the t-shirts she and Kylie Jenner designed that were superimposed with images of musical legends.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has branded the original lawsuit “frivolous” and is suing a photographer called Al Pereira who has continued to pursue the case.

For anyone who needs a refresher on the situation, Kendall and Kylie pulled their controversial fashion line after fans slammed them for using images of icons including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious BIG, Jim Morrison, Metallica and Pink Floyd.

While Pereira later dropped the lawsuit, his decision to refile on Friday prompted Kendall’s team to brand him a “troll” who has reportedly filed more than 450 copyright infringement cases in the past three years.

While Kendall is seeking $22,000 from Pereira, the photographer himself is suing manufacturing line Canada Inc for $25,000 in an effort to finally “put this matter to rest.” 

At the time of the controversy, the Jenner sisters issued a statement saying they had no intention of disrespecting anybody before admitting that their collection had missed the mark.

Twitter/KendallJenner

The message added: “We sincerely apologize to the artists, their families and estates and anyone who may have been offended.”

