Kendall Jenner Is Not Going To Apologise For Having A Flawless Butt

Kendall Jenner sure aint sorry for having a body that many would be envious of.

The 21-year-od Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a racy photo on Snapchat on Friday.

Posing in a Baywatch red swimsuit, the model posed showing off her bum in a mirror selfie.

She captioned the moment: “sorry¿” – suggesting just a hint of irony.

Kendall recently opened up about the rigorous exercise regime that she puts herself through to keep in shape.

She told fans: "My abs are my favourite thing to work out. I love it when my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, kills my abs. The next day it even hurts to laugh. That's how I know I'm doing the exercises right!"

But sexy selfies are the only thing Ms Jenner has been sharing – she also dropped a major hint about her sister Kylie’s love life.

Earlier in the week, Kendall shared a photo of herself relaxing in a pool in the company of Kylie’s rumoured boyfriend Travis Scott – hinting that her younger sister’s relationship is going pretty strong.

