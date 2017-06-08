Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Is Not Going To Apologise For Having A Flawless Butt

The reality star has been flashing the flesh on social media

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 13:57

Kendall Jenner sure aint sorry for having a body that many would be envious of.

The 21-year-od Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a racy photo on Snapchat on Friday.

Copyright [Getty]
Posing in a Baywatch red swimsuit, the model posed showing off her bum in a mirror selfie.

She captioned the moment: “sorry¿” – suggesting just a hint of irony.

Snapchat
Kendall recently opened up about the rigorous exercise regime that she puts herself through to keep in shape.

She told fans: "My abs are my favourite thing to work out. I love it when my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, kills my abs. The next day it even hurts to laugh. That's how I know I'm doing the exercises right!"

🔥

🔥

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

But sexy selfies are the only thing Ms Jenner has been sharing – she also dropped a major hint about her sister Kylie’s love life.

Earlier in the week, Kendall shared a photo of herself relaxing in a pool in the company of Kylie’s rumoured boyfriend Travis Scott – hinting that her younger sister’s relationship is going pretty strong.

Feeling thirsty? Watch 7 Celebs Who Can’t Seem To Finish Their Drink

Latest News

Golden-Egg-Sweden

Sweden Now Has A Sauna Inside A Giant Gold Egg, Everyone

one direction

One Direction Poised To Reunite To Join Stars Recording Charity Single For Grenfell Tower Victims

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Fans Are Still Convinced That Ron And Dumbledore Are The Same Person

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family

Kendall Jenner Is Not Going To Apologise For Having A Flawless Butt

Geordie Shore Cast Members Are Sharing The Love On Father's Day

Ed Sheeran Says He Doesn't Need To Defend Taylor Swift From Katy Perry

Has Beyonce Finally Given Birth To Her Twins?

Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'

Lorde opens up about being body shamed after success of Royals

Lorde Talks About Being Body Shamed ‘It Rocked My Foundations’

Perrie Edwards shares gorgeous no make up holiday selfie

Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson and more will record a charity single for the Grenfell Tower victims

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson, Craig David And More Confirmed For Grenfell Tower Charity Single

Sophie Kasaei has given her honest opinion on Gary and his love life, and she thinks he&#039;s better being single

Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei

Justin Bieber has explained what his &#039;Better At 70&#039; tattoo is all about

Justin Bieber’s Got A New Tattoo And The Meaning Behind It Is So Totally Deep 

Cara Delevingne is in awe of a young cancer patient who was inspired by her style

Cara Delevingne Calls Fan With Cancer Her Hero After Copying Met Gala Look

Marnie Simpson has snogged Kieran Lee in the Big Brother house

Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor

Zoella and boyfriend Alfie gives us a look at their amazing new house

Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals

London Grammar

London Grammar See Off Katy Perry To Land No.1 Album With 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing'

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Is Not Going To Apologise For Having A Flawless Butt

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner Dissing The Kardashians 

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner And Cara Delevingne Bounce On Giant Inflatable Boobs At The Museum Of Sex

Style

Kendall Jenner Wore Jorts On The Red Carpet At Cannes

Celebrity

This Video Of Kendall Jenner Falling Off A Bike Is Already The Highlight Of Some People’s Year

Style

Cole Sprouse Took Some Ridiculously Beautiful Photos Of Kendall Jenner Because His Talent Knows No Bounds

Style

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Went On A Secret Island Getaway And The Pics Are Ridic

Style

Diddy Was Brave Enough To Crop Kendall And Kylie Jenner Out Of This Met Gala Instagram Snap

Style

9 Seriously Awkward Controversies That Kendall Jenner's Caused

Style

Kendall Jenner’s Job The Morning After The Met Gala Was Not An Ideal Situation

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala 2017.
Style

Met Gala 2017: Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky’s Romance Is Caught On Camera By Super Sleuth Kim Kardashian

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Snaps At Her Dad Caitlyn For Being 'Obsessed' With Younger Sister Kylie

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Marnie Simpson has snogged Kieran Lee in the Big Brother house
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zoella and boyfriend Alfie gives us a look at their amazing new house
Life

Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Sophie Kasaei has given her honest opinion on Gary and his love life, and she thinks he&#039;s better being single
Celebrity

Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei