Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins

Kendall Jenner just had the most hilarious response to Khloe Kardashian’s claim that they look like twins now that she’s dyed her hair blonde.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her lighter locks while walking the Burberry runway during London Fashion Week. The only other member of her family to be currently rocking blonde hair is Khloe herself.

When a fan tweeted KoKo writing: “Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? Omg I can’t!!” she replied: "She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me.”

Kendall spotted the interaction and roasted her big sister in the most ruthless way, writing: “You wish bitch."

This isn’t the first time the 23-year-old has shaded one of her siblings in public. Just recently, she admitted to not being the biggest fan of Kim Kardashian’s decision to name her newborn son Psalm.

“Kim made me come to her house and like, help her pick a name. She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name. And then ended up going with a name that I didn’t even like, that I didn’t care for as much.”

She continued: “I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name.”

Replying to a fan about her decision to go blonde in the first place, Kendall said it was “so scary” but “fun” at the same time: “Gotta take yourself out of your comfort zone sometimes.”