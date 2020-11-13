Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne

She's finally found a solution that works for her

Friday, November 13, 2020 - 09:47

Kendall Jenner has opened up about the negative impact acne breakouts had on her self-confidence.

In a new video for Vogue, she recalls developing skin problems as a teenager and says it took a long time to figure out what was triggering the condition.

Getty

“Seeing my own skin journey has taught me so much,” she begins. "I was trying to figure out for so long why my skin was breaking out. Was it hormones? Was it what I'm eating? Am I allergic to something? Am I using the wrong products?"

She recalls limiting her dairy intake to see if it would make a difference to her complexion, joking: “I love cheese so it's hard for me to cut out cheese."

Getty

A combination of less dairy and more drinking water resulted in a marked improvement in the appearance of her skin, with Kendall saying the lifestyle change "honestly helped me so much."

“It's a blessing and a curse to grow up in the spotlight because it has not always been cute and I have not always known what to do or what the right makeup is. I've definitely had some not hot moments."

She adds: "It's been so much better than it was before, but it was brutal for a moment."

Instagram/KendallJenner

This isn’t the first time Kendall has spoken up about her acne struggles. Last year, she became the face of Proactiv and credited the brand’s products with helping to treat her “debilitating” skin issues.

Latest News

Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Kendall Jenner Considers Herself A “Stoner” As She Opens Up About Marijuana Use
Kendall Jenner Accused Of Being “Cold” To Staff By A Former Waitress On TikTok
Just A Bunch Of Times Kendall Jenner Was The Most Relatable Kardashian
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split
Kendall Jenner Responds To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Not Self-Isolating Properly
Justin Bieber Ranks Hailey’s Model Friends From Most To Least Favourite
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips

Trending Articles

Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year