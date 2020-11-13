Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne

Kendall Jenner has opened up about the negative impact acne breakouts had on her self-confidence.

In a new video for Vogue, she recalls developing skin problems as a teenager and says it took a long time to figure out what was triggering the condition.

Getty

“Seeing my own skin journey has taught me so much,” she begins. "I was trying to figure out for so long why my skin was breaking out. Was it hormones? Was it what I'm eating? Am I allergic to something? Am I using the wrong products?"

She recalls limiting her dairy intake to see if it would make a difference to her complexion, joking: “I love cheese so it's hard for me to cut out cheese."

Getty

A combination of less dairy and more drinking water resulted in a marked improvement in the appearance of her skin, with Kendall saying the lifestyle change "honestly helped me so much."

“It's a blessing and a curse to grow up in the spotlight because it has not always been cute and I have not always known what to do or what the right makeup is. I've definitely had some not hot moments."

She adds: "It's been so much better than it was before, but it was brutal for a moment."

Instagram/KendallJenner

This isn’t the first time Kendall has spoken up about her acne struggles. Last year, she became the face of Proactiv and credited the brand’s products with helping to treat her “debilitating” skin issues.