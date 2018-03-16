Kendall Jenner Opens Up About The Birth Of Stormi Webster For The First Time

Kendall Jenner has opened up about the fact that sister Kylie managed to fool the entire world and secretly give birth to her first child without the public being any the wiser.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is already an aunty more times over than we can actually keep up with, but she's explained why seeing her baby sister with a child is a whole different ballgame.

In an interview for Vogue's April cover, the 22-year-old model hinted that it was a more emotional experience than usual seeing the youngest family member becoming a first-time parent.

"It's not that it's more exciting than any other births in the family - it's different exciting, because she's my baby sister who I grew up with," Kendall explains.

Vogue Magazine

Pointing out that her fashion collaborator, co-writer, and ultimate BFF has always been her #1 person in life, Kendall said: "We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I," she adds.

"So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer."

Getty

As for whether Kendall could be the next Kardashian-Jenner member to pop out a baby, she's insisted that she wants to take her time before starting a family and has already pinpointed "28 or 29" as the age she'd like to have her first child.

Cool.