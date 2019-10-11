Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post

This is actually quite surprising

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 10:06

It’s been reported that Kendall Jenner earns way more than sister Kylie Jenner for a sponsored post on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is apparently the highest-paid member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when it comes to sharing promo images on the social-media platform.

Getty

Ranking at number three on a list compiled by BuzzBingo, the 24-year-old is said to make an estimated £12.3 million a year from #spon posts alone. The site has also predicted that she earns £474,700 for a single paid post.

The model’s most recent sponsored uploads include advertisements with Valentino, skincare brand Proactiv, Reserved, Aritzia and Stuart Weitzman. 

You know that I am a huge fan of Proactiv and now they’re offering a special deal for you guys! ❤️ Link in bio!#proactiv_ambassador

These figures might come as a surprise to the public, considering younger sister Kylie has 149 million followers on the platform compared to Kendall’s 117 million.

Having said that, Kylie tends to use the platform to promote her own cosmetics and skincare products.

With that in mind, she easily remains the wealthiest person in her family and is said to be sitting on a net worth of $1 billion. Earlier this year, Forbes named her the youngest self-made billionaire for her breakout success with beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics. 

Getty

Despite some critics taking issue with the “self-made” element of the title, there’s no denying that Kylie has killed it in her chosen field. And Kendall makes more money with a single click of her thumb than we’ll earn in a lifetime.

Anyone else regretting their life choices rn?

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is 'Going To Auction' Amid Claims It Was Stolen
Justin Bieber Vows To Release An Album Before Christmas On This One Condition
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Supported Her Through Justin Bieber Drama
Chloe Ferry Adopts Adele’s Motto, Sweating Off The Haters
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pregnancy Bump In Previously Unseen Photos
Kylie Jenner And Drake Spark Dating Rumours At His 33rd Birthday Party
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It
Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims Her “I’ll Kill You” Post Was About Selena Gomez
Get To Know Nova Twins
Get To Know: Nova Twins
Miley Cyrus Freed The Nipple On Instagram And Her Fans Are Absolutely Living For It
Instagram Are Removing Plastic Surgery Effect Filters Amid Mental Health Concerns
Did Cody Simpson Take A Swipe At His Romances With Gigi Hadid And Kylie Jenner?

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival
Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Kendall Jenner Disagrees With Justin Bieber’s Cute Message About Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Miley Cyrus Freed The Nipple On Instagram And Her Fans Are Absolutely Living For It
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom