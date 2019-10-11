Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post

It’s been reported that Kendall Jenner earns way more than sister Kylie Jenner for a sponsored post on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is apparently the highest-paid member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when it comes to sharing promo images on the social-media platform.

Getty

Ranking at number three on a list compiled by BuzzBingo, the 24-year-old is said to make an estimated £12.3 million a year from #spon posts alone. The site has also predicted that she earns £474,700 for a single paid post.

The model’s most recent sponsored uploads include advertisements with Valentino, skincare brand Proactiv, Reserved, Aritzia and Stuart Weitzman.

These figures might come as a surprise to the public, considering younger sister Kylie has 149 million followers on the platform compared to Kendall’s 117 million.

Having said that, Kylie tends to use the platform to promote her own cosmetics and skincare products.

With that in mind, she easily remains the wealthiest person in her family and is said to be sitting on a net worth of $1 billion. Earlier this year, Forbes named her the youngest self-made billionaire for her breakout success with beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Getty

Despite some critics taking issue with the “self-made” element of the title, there’s no denying that Kylie has killed it in her chosen field. And Kendall makes more money with a single click of her thumb than we’ll earn in a lifetime.

Anyone else regretting their life choices rn?