Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Responds To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Not Self-Isolating Properly

Someone misinterpreted one of her Instagram posts

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 10:00

Kendall Jenner has responded to a fan who suggested she isn’t taking the threat of coronavirus seriously.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posted an image of herself starting up her car, with one fan misinterpreting the shot by assuming she was about to head out and socialise.

Instagram/KendallJenner

“UHMMM NO, Stay Home, @KendallJenner,” the fan wrote. Someone else clarified that Kendall was just turning the car on and off, which prompted the original fan to react: “Oh okay HAHAHA i thought shes goingg to roam around.”

Even though Kendall doesn’t usually respond to comments, she felt the need to clarify her situation today.

“Of course i’m staying home!! taking this quarantine v seriously... but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines :) everyone stay healthy.”

The 24-year-old recently shared a series of vintage behind-the-scenes snaps featuring Gigi Hadid. She wrote: “'I miss my friends. The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

i miss my friends 🥺 the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again

This comes as Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a retro snap of herself at the beach, writing the caption: “Wishing this was me right now.”

New legislation in the state of California requires residents to stay at home in order to minimise the spread of the virus. Governor Gavin Newsom said he’s confident citizens will abide by the rules to “protect themselves, their families, and the broader community.”

 

 

 

