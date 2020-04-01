Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion

It looks like Kendall Jenner might’ve broken lockdown rules after she seemingly posted an image of herself in Kylie Jenner’s house.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared an Instagram Story of her workout with Stassie Karanikolaou, captioning the shot: "Backyard workout with Stassie and Chase Fitness."

Instagram/KendallJenner

This would suggest that the model travelled to visit her sister’s $32.5 million mansion, with the eye-catching open space layout of the garden matching up perfectly to images of Kylie’s backyard.

This comes after Kendall hit the headlines for going on a long-distance drive with NBA player, Devin Booker. The pair drove from Los Angeles to Arizona together, with some fans speculating that they might be dating on the DL.

At the time, an insider told TMZ: "Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group."

Kendall isn’t the first Kardashian-Jenner to come under fire for breaking lockdown rules, with Kim Kardashian revealing that she snuck out of her house so Kylie could do her make-up for the Jimmy Fallon show.

Kim faced backlash for admitting: “So I snuck out and I'm at my mum's house in her glam room because there's a door from the outside, so she can let us in... and I had to get away from my kids."

Yikes.