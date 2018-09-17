Kendall Jenner Shows Off Major Underboob In Nude Photo After Burberry Show

Nude selfies are all a part of the Kardashian brand and Kendall Jenner isn’t about to let the family down. She's posted a semi-nude snap and video of herself to Instagram showing off some major underboob, and a torso toned to the high heavens.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star walked for Burberry earlier that day and was obviously feeling herself after slaying the runway. So here for it.

Getty

Posing in front of a tiny bathroom mirror (super edgy), Kendall captioned the post with: “Technically this is just my torso…”, and technicalities are real folk, they can get you out of a lot. Including posting nudes appaz.

In the snap that she shared, Kendall looked completely in the buff while showing off some very real underboob. Remember that ‘just my torso’ comment? Yep, same.

And the video got even raunchier as she filmed herself in a pair of black lace knickers, wanting to brag about all the hard work that toned af body must have taken. A kween.

Fyi, model Bella Hadid proved she’s the friend everyone needs by boosting Kendall’s confidence with the comment: “There she goes!!! best torso 2018.” And tbf, she isn't wrong.

And Kim Kardashian dropped three fire emoji’s in the comments section. Clearly, they’re big fans.

But it’s as though no one can get clothes on the model as of late, well at least clothes that aren’t see through, as she was recently snapped at NYFW with her thong on show in a sheer jumpsuit. She also hit up Paris Fashion Week freeing the nipple while sporting the naked dress trend.

Fashion, ey?

Words by @jordandplatt