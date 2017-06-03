Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner Dissing The Kardashians 

Kendall Jenner isn’t happy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about the family

Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 16:31

Caitlyn Jenner’s new book, The Secrets Of My Life, hasn’t gone down well with daughter Kendall Jenner. The model/reality star isn’t happy that Cait has dissed the family. 

During a conversation with mum Kris Jenner in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall just can’t understand why Caitlyn has been so negative about the Kardashians.

“I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it's so not true. The weird part is, I don't think it's purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that's what happened for some weird reason,” Kendall tells Kris. 

Kris then adds that she thinks Caitlyn should have stuck to writting about her transgender journey in the new tell-all book.

“Talk about your journey and keep it to that—that I would have had great respect for. Don't talk about, in a real negative way, everything was like I am such a bad person,” she complains. 

Kendall then takes her mum’s side, figuring that Caitlyn shouldn’t criticise Kris or the children they brought up together. 

“Yeah, you're right!. And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it's like, those are the kids that you raised! 

“If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It's insane, mom! That's insane!”

Words: Olivia Cooke

