Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Ben Simmons Amid Reports The Pair Are Now Living Together

And none for Anwar Hadid...

Friday, June 29, 2018 - 09:44

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are more serious than anyone expected after the couple were spotted sharing a smooch together amid reports they’re now living in the same house.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is notoriously private about her love-life, but hit the headlines earlier this month after she was pictured snogging Anwar Hadid in a reported two-hour make-out session.

Even so, images that hit the web yesterday show the 22-year-old model giving the NBA player a “wecome back kiss” as they reunited in a petrol station in Los Angeles.

TMZ are reporting that the duo are currently shelling out $25,000 a month on a rental house near Los Angeles' The Grove and Fairfax District. The property is said to boast five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

This flies in the face of reports from People that claimed Kendall planned on “enjoying being single” this Summer: “She doesn’t want a serious relationship.

“She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now."

Last year, Kendall told Harper’s Bazaar that she wasn’t in any hurry to settle down: “I'm not marrying anyone," she said. "I'm not engaged. There's nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else?”

Fair enough.

